How To Make The Viral Watermelon Feta Salad (In Just 5 Minutes!)
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Bursting with vibrant colors and a tantalizing mix of sweet and savory flavors, the viral Watermelon Feta Salad is a summer meal sensation that's taken the internet by storm – and for good reason. This refreshing dish combines juicy watermelon, tangy feta cheese, and fresh, aromatic mint leaves, creating a harmonious blend that's as visually appealing as it is delicious! Whether you're hosting a backyard BBQ or simply craving a light, refreshing treat for lunch this summer, this light salad is sure to be the star of any gathering! Let's get into the full recipe below.
Ingredients for Watermelon Feta Salad
Elaine Bernadine Castro / PEXELS
- 4 cups cubed watermelon
- 1 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion
- 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves, chopped
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions for Watermelon Feta Salad
Valeria Boltneva / PEXELS
- Cube the watermelon into bite-sized pieces. Crumble the feta cheese. Slice the red onion thinly. Chop the mint leaves.
- Combine the watermelon, feta cheese, red onion, and chopped mint leaves in a large bowl.
- Drizzle the extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar over the mix.
- Season with salt and pepper, according to your taste.
- Gently toss all the ingredients together until evenly mixed.
- To serve, transfer to a serving bowl or plate. You can optionally garnish with extra mint leaves and/or a sprinkle of feta cheese on top.
- Enjoy!
Subscribe to our newsletter for more easy summer recipes!
Lead photo by Valeria Boltneva / PEXELS.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.