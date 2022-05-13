Add This Traditional Japanese Breakfast Recipe To Your Morning Routine
If you're looking for something savory to round out your current breakfast rotation of yogurt toast and baked oatmeal, we've got a quick and easy recommendation for you. Enter: Tamago kake gohan ("egg on rice"), a traditional Japanese breakfast recipe you can prep in minutes. As May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, it's the perfect opportunity to sample new cultural recipes like this one, which pairs steamed rice with a raw egg that lightly cooks as you stir it over the rice. If you're feeling adventurous, be sure to try the Japanese breakfast recipe below and add your own twist with seaweed, sesame seeds, or soy sauce. Then, peep our list of other delicious Japanese recipes (that aren't sushi and ramen) for lunch and dinnertime!
Traditional Japanese Breakfast: Tamago Kake Gohan
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup white sushi rice
- 1 cup water
- Pinch of pink or sea salt
- 1 raw egg
To garnish:
- Soy sauce or coconut aminos
- Seaweed
Directions
- To start, rinse the rice thoroughly in a mesh sieve until the water runs clear. Place the rice in a small saucepan or pot, along with the one cup of water and salt. Bring the water to a boil, then reduce to low and cover with a lid until the rice is fully cooked, about 20 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat source.
- Place the rice into a small bowl. Crack the fresh egg over the top of the rice, then stir the egg to lightly cook the egg. Top with a little bit of soy sauce and crumbled seaweed and enjoy immediately. Yields: 1 Serving.
Recipe and photos by Sarah Anderson.
Director of Content at Brit + Co. Tar Heel in Los Angeles.