Here's What Hit '90s TV Show You Should Rewatch Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Are you anxiously waiting for new TV shows to debut this year? Me too, particularly Meghan Markle's series With Love, Megan (January 15). But, we at Brit + Co have the perfect buffer that'll hold you over — revisiting the '90s.
Instead of trying to cram the likes of Dawson's Creek or Sex and the City into one weekend, we have the best show you should watch based on your zodiac! We've already made cozy plans to curl up with a cute blanket from T.J. Maxx so we can watch endless reruns of the shows associated with our signs, and we hope you join us!
Scroll to find the '90s show that perfectly matches your zodiac sign!
Aries (March 21 - April 19): Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Bold, fearless, and always ready for a fight, Aries will love Buffy's courageous spirit and kick-ass attitude. She's got all the makings of a fire sign who means business.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Friends
Taureans appreciate stability and comfort. Friends offers warm, familiar characters and a cozy, sitcom vibe. If you really want to tap into this vibe, call your besties and have an impromptu watch party!
Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Felicity
Curious and ever-changing, Geminis will relate to Felicity's journey of self-discovery and her endless quest for knowledge. There's also the inevitable complicated relationship Felicity has with Ben and Noel that's hard to resist.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Moesha
Cancerians are nurturing and empathetic. They'll connect with Moesha's family-oriented values and emotional depth. Though she didn't get everything right, Moesha always tried to remedy things whenever they went wrong — just like a true Cancer.
Leo (July 23 - August 22): Beverly Hills, 90210
Leos love the spotlight and drama. 90210 delivers glamorous characters, high-stakes situations, and plenty of over-the-top moments.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22): The X-Files
Virgos are analytical and detail-oriented. The X-Files offers a perfect blend of mystery, science, and a touch of the paranormal. What's not to love?
Libra (September 23 - October 22): Sex and the City
Libras appreciate beauty, balance, and social connections. Sex and the City explores love, friendship, and fashion in a stylish and sophisticated way.
P.S. We won't be shocked if some of you discover you're more of a 'Charlotte' than a 'Carrie.'
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Charmed
Intense and passionate, Scorpios will be drawn to the supernatural world of the Charmed Ones, filled with dark magic and powerful sisterhood.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Adventurous and optimistic, Sagittarians will enjoy the Fresh Prince's witty humor, vibrant personality, and knack for getting into trouble.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Dawson’s Creek
Ambitious and disciplined, Capricorns will appreciate Dawson's intellectual pursuits and the show's exploration of complex relationships and coming-of-age themes.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Daria
Quirky and independent, Aquarians will identify with Daria's unique perspective and her ability to see through societal norms. It's also not surprising that Daria has what some call a 'black cat' personality because Aquarians can have a dry sense of humor that's borderline sarcastic.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Sabrina, the Teenage Witch
Dreamy and imaginative, Pisces will love Sabrina's magical adventures and her ability to navigate the challenges of adolescence with a touch of magic.
