5 Offline Coloring Activities for Tween Girls
What better way to spend time offline than to have your little gems pour themselves into creativity with just paper, scissors and lots of colors? Coloring is a surefire way to spark their imaginations and bring out their own style. Here are five fashion-inspired ideas, including a few free downloads from my blog and my coloring book Random Acts of Kindness, to get you started.
Paper Dolls. When I was a girl I just loved paper dolls! So of course I had to draw and design these paper dolls to share. So fun to color in and soon they will be inspired to want to draw and design their own paper dolls.
Room Decor. Keep these little positive reminders as sweet room decor. Your tween gal can color them in their fave colors to match her room, plus the perfect self-esteem builder!
Fashion Girl coloring pages. Get their imaginations going with these super fun to color fashion pages.
Coloring Cards. A perfect time to send some extra love to loved ones. Choose from so many different printable coloring cards here.
Gem Bookmarks. Print them out, color them and jazz them up for the perfect bookmark for their indoor nook reading.
And as a fun bonus, get these two adorable coloring pages free here from my Random Acts of Kindness,coloring book. The Color Tribes series is about four creative friends, each includes a whimsical coloring story and cute cut-outs, it's the artsy, girly girl's ultimate activity book. Happy coloring!
