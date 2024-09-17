Athleta And Simone Biles Just Dropped An Activewear Collection – Shop It Here
Athleta just teamed up with USA gymnastics icon Simone Biles for a stunning limited-edition collection packed with empowering activewear pieces. The collaboration hails from Athleta’s Power of She Collective, which “aims to connect, celebrate, and empower game-changing women.” Featuring 5 pieces for women, 2 pieces for girls, and a practical belt bag, you’ll love this edit if you’re all about being active. Shop our top faves from Athleta x Simone Biles below!
Athleta x Simone Biles Sateen Bomber
This casual-yet-sporty bomber jacket is "sleek with subtle shine" and boasts a relaxed fit that allows you to easily layer pieces underneath. It has a zip-up front with plenty of pockets on the sides for stowing away your everyday necessities.
Athleta x Simone Biles Elation Ultra High Rise Shine 7/8 Legging
The shine on these 7/8-length leggings is reminiscent of Simone and Team USA's uniforms, and they're all about comfort. They're crafted using Athleta's Powervita fabric, which is "buttery soft with support that feels like a gentle hug." The three-layer waistband ensures these leggings stay put, no matter what kind of movement you're doing.
Athleta x Simone Biles Vital Shine Bra
This matching bra has a simple v-shaped neckline and a playful back cutout to let your body breathe. The support it offers is best for low-impact activities like yoga or walking. You'll love the innovative sweat-wicking design that "pulls sweat away from the body to the surface of the fabric so it can evaporate."
Athleta x Simone Biles All About Shine Puff Large Belt Bag
This coordinating zippered belt bag travels anywhere with you super conveniently! The adjustable, detachable straps allow you to find the perfect customized fit, and the shiny exterior will turn heads wherever you take it.
Athleta x Simone Biles Purpose Shine Crop Bra
Somewhere between a cropped tank and a sports bra, this piece offers nice support for low-impact workouts, all while looking so good doing it.
Athleta x Simone Biles Transcend Top
This long sleeve top boasts a "second-skin" material that moves with your body without distractions. It's made from Athleta's "lightest-feel yoga fabric" to make it feel like you barely have anything on. Sweat-wicking and oh-so soft, you'll want to don it for every single workout!
Athleta x Simone Biles Girls All Day Half Zip Hoodie
Athleta and Simone Biles dropped two pieces for girls. The first is this cozy half-zip hoodie covered in the signature navy blue color. The plush stretch fleece material it's made of has a "soft, brushed interior" to always keep things warm and comfy.
Athleta x Simone Biles Girls Chit Chat Shine Short
These girls' biker shorts are made from the same super-comfy shine material as the 7/8 leggings and sports bras, making for a fun, eye-catching effect. The 3-inch inseam lays perfectly to pair well with t-shirts and sweaters alike.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.