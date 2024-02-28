Your Aura Colors Say A Lot About You — Here's What They Mean
"I love your aura." You may wonder what this means. We are now living in a time when we are beginning to wonder beyond the linear and physical reality of existence. The Age of Aquarius has been approaching these past years, encouraging us to look into spirituality and the collective consciousness. Our energy is precious – and learning about your aura can be the first stepping stone to level up your spirituality. Celebrities such as Emma Roberts, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Zosia Mamet have revealed their spiritual selves by promoting aura photography.
What are auras?
Auras are the unseen spiritual energy field surrounding all living things' bodies. They manifest as vibrations and colors throughout the body. Depending on what you are experiencing, it will manifest into the type of color filter around the body, revealing your spiritual and emotional self and state of wellness.
It is not always easily accessible to see auras, but it can be felt. Observe celebrities such as Taylor Swift or Beyonce. They have a magnetic yet powerful aura that swirls with creativity and prestige. Or suppose you are crossing paths with someone who gives off a warm and sunny persona. You can't help but smile. This indicates you are feeling or sensing their auric energy. The same also applies to those who store a negative vibe – only in this case, you decide (hopefully) not to engage due to the clashing of energies.
If you are an astrology lover like me, then there is a chance that you have invested time in learning about yourself, leading to non-stop Google searches. Learning about astrology can help you see things from an entirely new view because each zodiac sign holds strength and characteristics revealed in different aspects of energy and, best yet – self-acceptance.
How do I find my aura colors?
If you want to uncover your aura colors, one way is to get your aura photographed. A special camera, known as the Kirlian camera, captures your halo or colorful, energetic field using an electrified photographic plate. Or you can have a clairvoyant read your aura, and you will have a better idea about which parts of your birth chart you are in tune with your life story or address what needs work.
For example, five years ago, when I had my aura photographed, the most prominent colors in my energy field were bright red, green, and indigo. I was most in tune with my Mars, Venus, and rising sign. This was the time in my journey when I was unknowingly invested in my toxic relationship while over-compromising my individuality, which resulted in my Mars and Venus covering my indigo color. Last year, I took another photo of my aura that turned out burnt orange and murky while I still held on in the relationship. My indigo color was nowhere to be seen in my aura photo. This was a wake-up call and a red flag for me to realize what was in store for my well-being if I ignored my feelings about my relationship. Months later, and energetically depleted, I decided to part ways. Enlightening, isn't it?
Connecting with your aura will illuminate what part of your life needs attention. The colors of your aura correspond to one of the seven rays of the rainbow spectrum—red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet. With each life experience, traumatic or blissful, your colors are bound to change. It can appear clear and vibrant if you are on cloud nine or murky and dark if you are going through a tough time. The best part is that if you know this information, you can navigate past your life issues and figure out the core of your happiness, as each color has a theme.
However, everyone has a base color connected with their zodiac sign. Learning about your aura and what imbalances you will help you live a more authentic path in alignment with your sign.
Understanding your aura colors based on your zodiac sign
Aries
As the first sign of the zodiac, you are meant to step into the path of realizing the ability to initiate and set the tone of your success by being bold. The ram is notable for its ability to aim with its horns during conflict. Taking ownership of what you set your sights on will ignite willpower. You lead with great stride and confidence by emanating truth and authenticity behind your purpose. Hope and seeing life as a new conquest will help you see yourself through success.
Aura Color: Bright Red
You are the zodiac's spark of light radiating bright red in your aura. Red is the most primal and attention-grabbing of the colors. It connects with the Root Energy Center of the body, which stores your stability and security. This color embodies passion, sexuality, competitiveness, and persevering will – which are your major life themes. The ruling planet that is your support in this life is Mars, which adds fuel to your fiery spirit. This color adds momentum and confidence in pursuing your goals.
Imbalanced Aura
When imbalanced, Aries can hold an air of becoming overly authoritative, domineering, and untactful. To diffuse this tendency, this sign will have to shift the focus to the benefit of others instead of designating themselves as a priority.
Taurus
As an earthy and patient being, you are a stabilizing energy force. You are legendary for persistence and known to take your time in moving. As the bull sign, you are granular in your energetic makeup and persevering. Your will is so strong that you do not lose yourself due to mental conflict, resulting in you connecting with the sensuality of life by living in the moment, which so many aspire to master.
Aura Color: Jewel Green
Green is the color of relaxation, abundance, and love. With your Venus-ruled energy, this color is linked to the Heart Energy Center, and it can help support you by living more consciously with your decisions involving love – or, on the flip side of that, transmuting jealousy. Green is often used as a supportive color in healing by enhancing feelings of balance and renewal. As the earthy sign, this color is associated with nature and growth.
Imbalanced Aura
If your aura is imbalanced, you may be prone to indulging in the extreme of earthly pleasures such as food, materialism, inflexibility, and sex. Observe your life logically and change your patterns to balance out these extremes.
Gemini
Like the wind, you spiral out in different directions with your communication and ideas. As the messenger of the zodiac, you enable the conversations to flow in others. As seen in the Twins, this air sign reveals the polarity in situations and bridges the gaps of missed information. You are here to share the truth, strengthen yourself by confidently speaking openly, relate to all walks of life by embracing diversity, and engage the mind and instill this in others.
Aura Color: Yellow
Yellow is the most polarizing of all colors. This color transmutes your moods and emotional needs and invokes productivity and movement. With Mercury as your ruling planet, your thoughts formulate your reality. Solar Plexus energy center becomes the driving force behind you finding empowerment in alignment with your ideas.
Imbalanced Aura
If experiencing imbalance, it can manifest in scattered ideas and fall prey to playing out the messages in their head, and have a hard time developing the context of their findings. Grounding is essential to help you balance this tendency and ensure the practicality and meaning behind your motivations.
More aura colors and their meanings
Cancer
Naturally sensitive, you are here to establish your roots and build security in your relationships. Intuitive in nature, you are absorbent to the feelings of others and aim to extend empathy. Cancers are here to learn how to invoke self-care and safety to withstand the ebbs and flows of life while accepting help from others. Known to be compassionate and nurturing and possesses such camaraderie with humanity. You value tradition and have the talent for spreading wisdom to others.
Aura Color: Silvery White
White is the color in association with tranquility and surrender. However, it may be noted as an absence of color – quite the opposite. It stores all colors, like a spectrum. The Moon phases reflect your understanding of nature and experiences, and working with white helps you see and understand self-acceptance in alignment with your soul self.
Imbalanced Aura
With an imbalanced aura, you are prone to be excessively worried and become overly involved in others life problems, this leads to codependent routes in relationships. This stifling tendency can deplete your energetic capacity to build life as you see fit.
Leo
As the showstopper of the zodiac, you are the life of the party and child-like at heart. Even for Leos, who feel they are not outgoing, that spark hides somewhere. They lead by the heart and aim to immerse in their creativity. Leos are meant to stand on their pedestal, firmly holding their individuality. You generate your power by igniting and following through with your goals. As Leo instills hope, their inner radiance glows and inspires others to follow their dreams.
Aura Color: Orange
Orange combines the fiery energy of red with the optimism of yellow. With the Sun as your planetary guide, this color, too, emits the same effect of warmth, happiness, and high energy. Working with the color orange can curb procrastination and boost confidence to pursue your goals.
Imbalanced Aura
An unhappy Leo rarely goes unnoticed, and this is reflected in the aura. Imbalance manifests when you are not entirely accepted or feeling secure. To balance this out, look for the essential benefit of your life's work instead of surface-layered validation. This opens pathways for you to shine.
Virgo
As the service-oriented sign, you are here to extend the purity of purpose while assisting others. They have a strong work ethic, and measuring up to their promise of crystal-clear delivery is guaranteed. Virgos are to live out a path of finding order in their lives and becoming comfortable with inevitable chaos. With a sensitivity to environmental imbalances and external influences, it is crucial for you to honor your body with wholesome foods, clear away self-deprecating thoughts, and be flexible to life's rhythms.
Aura Color: Blue-Green
Blue is a primary color associated with logic, honesty, trust, and communication, while green is associated with the grounding element of the earth. These two colors fused align with Mercury as your ruler planet. Working with these colors instills a laser focus to look at the minor details and modify anything to perfection.
Imbalanced Aura
Experiencing the darker shade of your aura can manifest in excessive perfectionism, self-doubt, and criticism. Once you learn the art of self-acceptance and humility while making mistakes, you will feel stronger and at peace when things go haywire.
What is your aura color?
Libra
Instilling balance within oneself while shifting the lens of the opposing forces of others is a part of your life purpose. You have a knack for challenging the status quo and aim to find justice and fairness in all aspects of life. Libra is also notable for their quest to find love. Attracting friendships or partnerships that challenge you will keep the spark alive. By having a natural gift of mediating amid conflict, you also desire to spread grace and beauty in the world.
Aura Color: Pink
Pink is associated with love, kindness, and compassion. Venus, your guiding planet, powers up your pink aura by supporting your mission to find beauty and love. Pink helps you connect with your heart center while boosting feelings of self-love.
Imbalanced Aura
An imbalanced aura manifests when you fall prey to codependent relationships or people-pleasing tendencies. Remaining in these scenarios to avoid confrontations dims your inner light and leads to delayed results in line with your goals. Mastering boundaries and sticking with assertion is vital for you to find balance.
Scorpio
Life is a rite of passage for you. Understanding the shadow and the light is not for the faint of heart, but as a Scorpio, you evolve and rise above life's trials. This stems from your psychic ability to see the darker depths of life and the shadows of others. The constant regenerating expression triggers inner conflict, but you emerge stronger as you learn to surrender to the process.
Aura Color: Indigo
Associated as the color of wealth, mystery, and spiritual awareness, you, too, hold these treasures within your auric field. With the shortest wavelength of light, this acts as a shield to your energy, protecting you from unwanted circumstances. Guided by the planet Pluto, this color extends support and boosts your connection to a higher level of awareness for creative flow and intuition work.
Imbalanced Aura
As the sign with its fair share of intensities in life, you have a gift of persevering. However, your inability to change your ways or views can result in a murky aura and, therefore, block opportunities to invite joy into your life. Embracing change and new opportunities leads to empowerment and soul fulfillment.
Sagittarius
As the archer sign, they are on the path to spreading their joyful experiences and helping others see the silver lining even when things appear bleak. Their expansive and bright auras can stretch out to the heavens, and when they learn to bridge this connection down to earth, they can find their stroke of luck. They are here to bridge the philosophical connection from their past experiences by breaking free from the primal nature of ego expression. Teaching and empowering others is a part of their soul's fulfillment.
Aura Color: Gold
Governed by the sign Jupiter, its expansive energy extends a stroke of luck in whatever you set your heart on. In connection with your gold aura, this planet infuses you with the ability to absorb information. It is also the color of independence, confidence, and motivation. Working with gold will allow you to go after your dreams while remaining levelheaded.
Imbalanced Aura
When you experience disappointment with your goals not being met, you lose faith, leading to an imbalanced auric field. This in itself can close you off from life and its opportunity. Aiming to see the big picture and becoming receptive to other ideas can lead to fulfillment and a rebalanced aura.
Zodiac aura colors continued
Capricorn
As a Capricorn, you are the zodiac's powerhouse and capable of achieving your goals. Honing in on instilling structure while embracing discipline will ensure success in life. You are here to mark upon the world by reaching heights of success that align with your passion honorably. As you tap into your ability to rise above the physical pull of greed and live by authenticity, it will inspire many to step into their light.
Aura Color: Violet
Your auric field extends a pull of prestige, honor, and respect. Guided by the planet Saturn, it instills the need to preserve humility while igniting strength to power through obstacles. Violet helps you find your purpose while finding solutions to unresolved issues.
Imbalanced Aura
Capricorns within the materially driven path lead them to isolation and constant suspicion of others' motives. If you are disconnected from your energy, your emotive ability will be nonexistent, resulting in living on autopilot. Honoring everyone as your equal will instill trust in life and lead to a clean auric field.
Aquarius
Your purpose is to live an exciting life filled with innovation and to be a service to humanity. Their brilliance and intellectual capability come at lightning speed due to being one of the most innovative signs of the zodiac. Becoming involved in a cause greater than yourself drives you towards your soul's fulfillment. The ability to reinvent oneself is not easy, but as the water bearer sign, you can ease into changes better than any other sun sign.
Aura Color: Electric Blue
With an electric blue aura, you are infused with wisdom and innovation that inspires people in your life. This color invokes energy, action, and excitement for your future vision while extending support to see through your vision. With Uranus, the future-oriented planet, as your guide, you are given access to information that helps humanity evolve to a better place.
Imbalanced Aura
Your pure and absorbent aura can absorb an overflow of information from people you connect with. The nature of the groups, negative or positive, can result in a murky aura. Remembering to honor your individuality and holding ground with your sense of self will enable you to discern your connections while keeping your aura pristine.
Pisces
As a Pisces Sun, you are here to find groundedness while extending wisdom. You hold an archive of information within your consciousness that is otherworldly and yet archaic. Your sign can read into the auras of those you connect with by just feeling or strictly intuition. You are on this path to freely share divine wisdom while extending the lessons for others to understand the importance of unconditional love and acceptance. Since you hold etheric baggage of past lifetimes, your role in this lifetime is to learn how to surrender karmic ties and to live more in the present.
Aura Color: Pastel Purple
This shade of purple is tethered to the higher realms of existence, helping you coordinate your understanding of how life works in the present moment. It is magical and infuses you with the ability to draw in information and creatively utilize it. With the mystical planet Neptune as your planet, it powers up your ability to extend wisdom and empathy to each person you meet.
Imbalanced Aura
With an imbalanced aura, you can fall victim to disconnecting from reality and lose yourself in the pain of others and your own. You may feel lost and unmotivated in life if you do not practice discernment and personal awareness. Human connection and letting others know about your fears and insecurities can help you feel more in control and grounded.
