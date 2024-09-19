Rothy’s Just Launched Heels For The First Time, And I’m Freaking Out
Rothy’s, the cool-girl brand beloved for their ultra-comfy ballet flats and Mary Janes, just launched their first-ever heels! While some lifted shoes might pinch and squish your toes in a less-than-ideal way, The High Point from Rothy’s prioritizes comfort without ever sacrificing style. The new shoe is shoppable in 6 “easy to style” colorways, making them the perfect wear-to-work or don-at-the-dinner party heel. The High Point boasts many more specs and selling points worth noting – read more about the new silhouette below and click to shop ‘em in your favorite color!
Rothy's
The High Point in Black
The High Point boasts a 1.25-inch block heel for a mild boost in height – not too much, but not too little. The pointed toe mirrors that of Rothy's best-selling ballet flats, the Point II ($155), which adds a slight touch of chic to any outfit.
Rothy's
The High Point in Autumn Red
The High Point heels have Rothy's signature blue back tab and tortoiseshell soles to give your footwear game some serious street cred, especially among the fashion girlies.
Rothy's
The High Point in Navy Herringbone
They also feature Rothy's signature In Love Insole, which provides "heel-to-toe cushioning and all-day wearability." Per the brand, you'll get the effect of 'cushion-like comfort" when you slip them on!
Rothy's
The High Point in Sandstone
Like all Rothy's knit shoes, The High Point heels are machine washable, which can come in particularly handy for lighter colorways like this one that are prone to showing more dirt and grime. Just toss them in the wash with cold water and let them air dry for a successful clean!
Rothy's
The High Point in Sparrow Herringbone
Sustainability matters to Rothy's, which is why all of their products are made with 100% recycled and renewable materials. They've transformed over 179 million single-use plastic bottles to create their signature thread, which is used to knit their comfy shoes, handbags, and accessories.
Rothy's
The High Point in Tulip
The High Point currently goes for $169 and is shoppable in women's sizes 5-13. They are said to fit true to size, though if you have wider feet, Rothy's suggests sizing up by half a size.
