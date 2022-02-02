These Valentine's Day Nails Are So Cute, You'll Want To Rock Them All Year
We love any excuse to do an at-home manicure, and what better excuse than some Valentine's Day nails?! There are so many trends, colors, and shapes right now that the world is your oyster when it comes to your next mani. If you're not sure where to start, keep reading for inspo pics, tutorials, and some of our favorite products to make your home feel like a salon.
Inspo
Romantic motifs in the classic Valentine's Day color scheme are always a good idea. Pick a faded pink or another shade that almost matches your natural nail to really make the art pop.
Play with fun shapes in addition to fun colors — they don't have to be identical! This all-around groovy (and romantic) mani will match a variety of different outfit color schemes.
Whether you're using tiny stickers, stencils, or free-handing, you cannot go wrong with hearts on Valentine's Day. Place them in a different spot on every nail to make it more playful.
Grab all the pink nail polish bottles you've got and paint each nail a different shade. You can make them ombre or random for a candy-colored mani that will have you daydreaming about your favorite V-Day sweets.
Leaving some negative space in your nails will make the color stand out even more than before. Change up the colors depending on the occasion or season to keep this look going all year long.
These Valentine's Day nails just might pass for fine art. Use a tiny brush or a nail polish pen to mimic those thin lines.
If you're not a huge fan of the bright red + pink, opt for darker shades or pair one with a metallic. You'll still have a romantic look, but it'll stand out from the usual color combos.
Tutorials
DIY Valentine's Manicure
The lettering in this DIY manicure is definitely reminiscent of our favorite candy hearts, and just so happens to be the way to make a literal statement. Go with a classic like 'LUV U,' or switch up the message and colors to best match your mood. (via Brit + Co)
DIY Tattoo Nails
You don't have to be a nail polish expert for this manicure — all you need is some tattoo paper! First, print some images on the paper (we're fans of hearts, lips, and anything pink). Then just cut and transfer to your already-painted nails. Easy. As. Pie. (via Brit + Co)
Pushing Daisies
If you like a challenge, take your acrylics to the next level with some tiny flowers that match your polish. This manicure is romantic enough for V-Day but will also have you looking towards spring.
Ombre Heart Mani
An eye-catching and beautiful manicure that's way easier than it looks? Yes please! All you have to do for these Valentine's Day nails is paint your tips at an angle.Voilà! (via A Beautiful Mess)
Products
Emilie Heath Champagne Toast Polish ($28)
This non-toxic polish is sweet and romantic (aka the perfect thing for V-Day!). Plus with a little shimmer, it'll add just the right amount of glam to your look.
Olive & June Cherry Crush ($8)
Bold and punchy, we love that this polish is bright enough to carry you right into summer. It's got a salon-quality gel finish and is vegan and cruelty-free.
Le Mini Macaron "Rouge & Moi" Deluxe Gel Manicure Set ($65)
Invite your best gals over for a Galentine's evening to do glossy gel manicures. Complete with an LED lamp, gel polishes, and tools, this set will make you feel like you're in the salon without ever leaving your couch.
Chillhouse Purple Reign Chill Tips ($16)
These tips are great for anyone who wants a manicure without the painting or wants something romantic without committing to the red + pink color scheme. The kit comes with 24 nails and all the tools you need to do it yourself.
Extreme+ Dip Powder Touche 685 ($17)
Get a long-lasting salon look for up to a month with this dip powder. It's made with organic ingredients, meaning your nails won't absorb chemicals or dyes.
Olive & June The Poppy Manicure Tool ($16)
This bottle topper is ergonomically designed to help you paint your nails better *and* faster. Since it reduces shaking, you can paint with your non-dominant hand easier than ever!
Insta Dri 'ASAP Apple' ($6)
A deep red is a classic choice any time of year, but especially for Valentine's Day nails! It dries in 60 seconds, making it the perfect choice for a manicure in a hurry.
Check out our podcast episode with Olive & June founder Sarah Gibson Tuttle for more tips and tricks, and take our FREE online nail art class to practice your Valentine's Day nails.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- 14 Modern DIYs to Decorate Your Space for Valentine's Day - Brit + Co ›
- WTF: Pizza Hut Is Now Serving… Nail Polish?! - Brit + Co ›
- 20 Minimalist Ways to Wear Red Nail Polish This Valentine's Day ... ›
- Air Plant Wall Art, Valentine's Edition - Brit + Co ›
- 15 Simple Valentine's Day Nail Ideas You Can Do at Home - Brit + Co ›
- 16 Valentine's Day Nail Art Designs You'll Heart - Brit + Co ›
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!