Looking for sweet cookie recipes,

the latest fashion trends and inspo,

or a way to up your calligraphy game?

We'll help you find something amazing ✨
A 7-Step Guide To Springing Your Curls Back To Life

Winter is notoriously tough on our hair, especially for curly and wavy types who rely on moisture for good hair days. Pair that with the fact that many of us haven't gotten a professional haircut in over a year, and well, it's not a stretch to say our tresses could use some major TLC right about now.

Luckily, you don't have to spend a fortune or brave a DIY haircut to repair your hair. In fact, a few simple tweaks to your haircare routine could be a stunning difference maker. That's where HASK Hair comes in handy — the affordable haircare brand rolling out a dedicated curl care line that aims to rejuvenate our dull, winter locks.

Ahead, we're breaking down every product in the new collection, which features frizz-fighting ingredients like coconut and argan oil and Vitamin E (and none of the bad stuff, like Sulfates, Parabens, Silicones, etc). It's no wonder the brand's been used on more Hollywood film & TV sets than any other haircare line. Oh, and did we mention you can score every product for $7.99 or less? Keep scrolling to find the new hero of your haircare regimen.

The Shampoo + Conditioner Duo

HASK Moisturizing Shampoo, $5.99 and HASK Detangling Conditioner, $5.99

These revitalizing products work together to hydrate and strengthen all curl patterns, reverse damage and frizz, and remove build-up without stripping away any of your natural oils.

The Deep Conditioner

HASK Intensive Deep Conditioner, $5.99

When your curls need extra love, reach for this luxe formula to aid in adding strength, softness, and shine to your hair. A 10-minute application to wet hair will also help counter stubborn hair damage.

The Curl Shaping Jelly

HASK Curl Shaping Jelly, $7.99

If you want long-lasting control and hold, this non-sticky formula made from good-for-you ingredients is the way to go. Bonus: You don't have to worry about your waves feeling stiff or crunchy after use.

The Defining Cream

HASK Curl Defining Cream, $7.99

If humidity is your enemy, this lightweight formula will bring endless moisture and leave your curls touchably soft and defined. For best results, apply through clean, damp curls from root to tip and let your hair air dry.

The Curl Enhancing Mousse

HASK Curl Enhancing Mousse, $7.99

Add body and bounce to your coils with this creamy, non-drying formula. Shake before use and work through damp hair, scrunching upwards for long-lasting definition.

The Leave-In Spray

HASK 5-in-1 Leave-In Spray, $7.99

This spritz delivers thermal protection, 24-hour frizz control, a moisture seal, breakage prevention, and soft and shiny locks — simply spray generously on wet or dry hair.

