The 21 Best Self-Care Products of 2021
Self-care has become a must in the midst of a pandemic. We're lounging more at home, tending to our tresses as salons intermittently shut down, and practicing mindful exercises like meditation and yoga via Zoom to de-stress. Naturally, we all hope for a calmer 2021 (and quieter news cycle), but while we wait for our turn to get a vaccine, we're putting our mental health and wellness first. Ahead, explore the self-care essentials Team Brit + Co relies on to feel a little brighter each day.
Best Self-Care: Beauty + Wellness
Aesop Rind Concentrate Body Balm ($33)
Thanks to an uptick in hand-washing and sanitizing, our hands have never been more in need of some TLC. Keep this citrus-based formula on your desk to soften and hydrate skin in between Zoom meetings. The orange and lemon rind scent is super calming, too.
PLUS Sleep Cloudberry CBD Gummies ($20)
Who doesn't wish for better sleep these days? Brit's fave gummies are also her sleep aid go-to. They have just a hint of THC and help you sleep soundly *without* any drowsiness in the morning. In fact, you'll feel totally refreshed in the AM.
Lunya Washable Silk Sleep Mask ($48)
We're big fans of this full-coverage silky sleep mask. It doesn't mess with your hair and blocks out all the light so you can sleep soundly through the night.
Image Skincare Vitamin C Hydrating Enzyme Mask ($36)
Winter is often bad news for those of us with dry skin. But every now and then we come across a magic product like this one that leaves our skin touch-ably smooth after just one use. Exfoliate with this hydrating mask once a week for noticeably brighter skin — all thanks to a mix of natural enzyme exfoliants that dissolve dead skin cells, vitamin C that brightens and protects, and orange blossom extract that calms and soothes.
Prima Bath Gem CBD Bath Soak for Relaxation & Recovery ($16)
Our bath schedule has been booked thanks to these super chill-inducing CBD bath bombs. The epsom salt with magnesium instantly relaxes muscles and the scent is amazing (earthy, clean, eucalyptus-y). It gets clean beauty marks too!
Pink Moon Midnight Melody Hair and Body Oil ($38)
We like to use this small-batch oil in one fell swoop on hair (dry ends, especially), neck and hands but you can also toss a few drops in your bath. The floral scent is pretty amazing (tuberose & ylang ylang with a hint of vanilla and orange blossom) and the mix of organic sunflower seed, apricot kernel, and meadowfoam make it lightweight and not greasy.
John Masters Organics Cleansing Balm ($36)
This buttery balm feels so soothing on your skin. It removes makeup without stripping your natural moisture away (but it's not greasy, either). Antioxidants and vitamin C give you that dewy skin we all crave in winter. Plus, it's perfect for all skin types!
Best Self Care: Home
These nontoxic candles are made by Selfmade alum Cassandra Ziegler and are totally legit. This winter scent packs a pomegranate, grapefruit, and beet punch. Plus, 15% of proceeds fund study abroad opportunities for rural college students – win, win!
Turquaz Linen Lightweight Long Waffle Kimono Unisex Spa Robe ($21)
When you want to feel like you're at a spa or fancy hotel (but really you're stuck at home), reach for this waffle robe to elevate your self-care routine.
Golde Pure Matcha ($28)
If your self-care resolution is to cut back on the joe, this green superfood (rich in antioxidants and amino acids) gives you a caffeine boost without the jitters or the crash. Toss it into your smoothies, lattes, or baking.
Vitruvi Essential Oil Stone Diffuser ($119)
Build your own at-home oasis with a cool and compact device to diffuse your favorite essential oils. It comes in a slew of colors to fit your vibe and match your serene space.
Nutribullet Pro ($80)
Our daily green juice starts the day on a bright note thanks to a quick blend in this compact Nutribullet. The 13-piece set includes two plastic cups and to-go lids, lip rings, a recipe book, and more.
Papier Journal ($27)
Some of our loveliest relationships are with our notebooks – a trusty place to scribble big ideas, little reminders, and anything that inspires you throughout the day. Once you've chosen whether you want lined, dotted or plain paper inside, personalize your cover with a name, a fun title, your alter ego or a special tribute – anything you like to motivate you to keep writing!
Best Self-Care: Tech
Happy Plugs Air 1 Plus Wireless Earbuds ($80)
Gone are the days of getting stressed out from simply detangling your headphone cords. These wireless headphones are the more affordable version of Apple's AirPods, and they're guaranteed to help you tune out the world, and tune into a relaxing playlist of your choice.
HidrateSpark Smart Water Bottle ($60+)
A water bottle that glows to remind you to drink throughout the day? Yes please! This rechargeable BPA-free bottle keeps water fresh and cold for up to 24 hours with an app that tracks your intake according to your weight, heights, and more.
Ivation Foot Spa ($80)
If you don't have a massaging foot spa at home, you should get one ASAP. This spa soothes your tired toes with a temp-controlled vibrating massage (and acupressure tools) for a rejuvenating spa moment at home. Just add a bath bomb or scented scrubs or oils while reading your favorite book to make it next-level self-care.
Apple Watch ($279)
We use our Apple Watch for many wellness-related activities including tracking our steps, checking our heart rate during a run, listening to our favorite podcasts and tunes, and following guided breathing reminders when work and life get to be too much. Self-care at the touch of a wrist!
Glo.com ($18/month)
We're big fans of these meditation, yoga, and pilates classes – 4,000 of them to choose from – that you can choose to take as little as 10 minutes up to an hour. All classes are set in a minimal, chill space with the option of live instructors and the choice to join a class with members from all over the world.
Zenni Blokz Block Blue Light Glasses ($17+)
Give your eyes a little self-care with these lenses that block blue light. They're especially great if you're in front of a screen all day (which, um, includes most of us!).
Google Home ($99)
This assistant satisfies many forms of self-care, including listening to crackling fire and sounds of the ocean as we ask it to dim the lights and turn up the heat. Also, asking it to play our favorite songs delivers an instant mood boost.
The Eight Sleep Mattress Pad ($1,495+)
On the pricey end for a mattress pad, but hear us out: This game-changing "smart" mattress pad helps you sleep better, period. It temperature adjusts for either side of the bed (in case you run cold and your S-O runs hot), wakes you up with a gentle vibrating alarm (so you can sleep in if your sleep partner doesn't), and monitors your health and sleep via app. There's even a guided sleep meditation to lull you to bedtime. Tuck in!
Follow us at @BritandCo for more self-care tips!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- 10 Ways to Practice Self-Care When You Only Have 10 Minutes ... ›
- 5 Ways to Afford Self Care Without Going Broke - Brit + Co ›
- 3 Self-Care Benefits Everyone Can Get from a Daily Tarot Pull - Brit ... ›
- Why Travel Is My Favorite Form of Self-Care - Brit + Co ›
- Brit + Co's Ultimate Self-Care City Guide - Brit + Co ›
- Why Jonathan Van Ness Wants to Redefine Self-Care As Tuning In ... ›
- 10 Simple and Free Ways to Embrace Self-Care Every Day - Brit + Co ›