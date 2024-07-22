This Hydrating Scalp Scrub Leaves Me With The Softest Hair
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Having straight, thin hair means it's super easy to tell when it's sweaty, greasy, or oily. (Sad!!) That means after a brutal heat wave, or getting caught in a surprise rain storm, my hair needs a little extra TLC. While I swear by regularly double cleansing, there's one particular scalp scrub that always leaves my hair clean and rejuvenated after an Everything Shower.
Christophe Robin Hydrating Cream Scrub With Aloe Vera
The Christophe Robin Hydrating Cream Scrub With Aloe Vera is a hydrating scalp scrub that provides just as much moisture as it does exfoliation, meaning that when I step out of the shower, my hair is clean AND soft. The scalp scrub is the same consistency as conditioner, just with tiny exfoliating beads. It's full of 75 Active Molecules, 20 Minerals, 18 Amino Acids, And 12 Vitamins to supercharge your hair before you shampoo, while agave juice extract soothes your scalp and combats redness.
I use this scalp scrub about every six weeks. I scoop some of the product into my palm and work it into my roots until there's a lather. Instead of rinsing it out right away, I let it sit for a few minutes while I condition the ends of my hair so my roots can really soak it up!
My only callout for this product is that the exfoliating beads can be a little tricky to rinse out, so you'll want to follow it up with a few rounds of shampoo. But it leaves me feeling so fresh, I don't mind!
