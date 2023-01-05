These Are The Biggest Food Trends Of 2023. How Many Have You Tried?
From butter boards to colorful yogurt toast, 2022 food trends were all about making the ordinary extraordinary, and that is definitely going to continue into the new year. Not only are these 2023 food trends delicious, but they're also multifunctional, whether they feature several benefits or offer both a health and environmental impact.
We spoke to individuals like Co-CEO of FedUp Foods Zane Adams and the team at Monin Americas to get an idea of how you can make your everyday food more interesting this year. Keep reading for all the 2023 food trends we can't wait to try.
Tinned Fish
Tuna salad has always been a quick and easy lunch any fish recipe gets a little bit easier when you swap for a tinned option. Plus, thanks to a new wave of designed tins, it's also a super cute way to upgrade your lunch game in 2023. Pair with a pretty lunchbox and you're golden.
Mason Jar Tuna Nicoise Salad
Fill a mason jar with your favorite veggies and mix in some tinned tuna for added protein. You can top with the lemon oil dressing or wait until you're ready to eat to add it.
Poke Bowl
We will never get enough of these sushi bowls, and swapping fresh tuna for a canned pick makes it easier than ever to whip one up.
Salmon Nicoise
You don't have to reserve your tinned fish for cold recipes. Add the 2023 food trend to this one-pot meal for your next weeknight dinner. Just don't forget the basil pesto — it might just be the best part.
Fermented Condiments
Swap your regular ketchup for some extra microbiome. "Allowing for more nutrient dense meals that not only taste good but can be integrated into people's plates in an easy way," says Adams. Adding fermented foods to your meals will help with digestion and can even help with your mental health as well.
Wildbrine Probiotic Sriracha ($6)
Sriracha already has vitamins and minerals, and the probiotics are just an added benefit. PS: if you haven't tried sriracha on your avocado toast or your eggs in the morning, you're missing out!
Probiotic Mustard ($11)
Upgrade your hot dogs and your hamburgers with this 2023 food trend. This pick is fermented with white kimchi brine for added health benefits.
Probiotic Salsa ($8)
Salsa is already a great snack option because of how many veggies are included, but you won't want to miss out on this delicious + healthy pick.
Functional Foods
"Functional foods incorporate benefits beyond just nutrition and functionally stacked food incorporate multiple benefits.," says Adams. Purchasing foods for an additional immunity boost or skincare benefits is a whole new way to multitask your grocery shopping.
Creamy Chicken Quinoa Casserole
This comfort food recipe features both broccoli, which is full of antioxidants and can help fight cancer, and quinoa, which can help balance blood sugar and can improve gut health. Can we get a second helping?
Sunshine Juice
Get a radiant glow in the dead of winter with this recipe. It's packed full of citrus fruits which provide delicious flavors and a dose of Vitamin C.
Raw Avocado Bars
The avocado in this tasty treat can help reduce cholesterol and can reduce arthritic symptoms, plus the antioxidants in the cocoa powder can help reduce the risk of heart disease.
Tibicos Water
Consider this probiotic drink (also called water kefir) to be kombucha's softer, textured cousin. It's got lactic acid instead of acetic acid, which takes away some of the sharpness of other fermented drinks. However, it does have nourish your gut in a similar way which we love.
Lavender Lemonade Water Kefir Flavor Kit ($11, was $15)
The fact that this pick is a powder makes it extra easy to whip up a batch (or a couple) of kefir. Plus you can use it with milk and water depending on what you want on any given day.
GTs Agua de Kefir ($4)
This peach-flavored drink is a tasty way to hydrate and get the benefits of kefir, like strengthening your immunity and improving your gut health.
Water Kefir Starter Kit ($27, was $38)
Turn your new healthy drink into a fun activity by grabbing a DIY kit. All you need to add is water.
Hot Honey
Name a more iconic duo than sweet and spicy. This delicious condiment goes great on everything from fried chicken to avocado toast. We might even grab a miniature bottle to throw in our purse.
Hot Toddy
This warm cocktail is traditionally served with honey, and some hot honey will give it an added kick.
Crispy Honey-Lemon Chicken Thighs
Paired with the seasoned chicken and lemon juice, hot honey's extra spice will add a whole other layer of flavor that you won't be able to get enough of.
Honey Hazelnut Brie
Add some heat to a classic pairing like honey and brie cheese. It'll take your charcuterie board to the next level, especially if you add in some other variations of honey too.
Regeneratively Designed Foods
Show Mother Earth some love by picking premade foods and brands that support the environment. Regenerative practices restore and nourish farming systems that already exist, and they can also help brands avoid supply chain issues. We'd consider that a win-win.
The Regenerative Farm Box ($99)
Fill your fridge with healthy and fresh foods that are as good for the environment as they are for your body. Plus, who doesn't love getting groceries delivered to their house?
Regenerative Ground Beef ($12)
If you love burgers and tacos just as much as we do, swap your regular beef for this regenerative option to make them more eco-friendly.
Organic Biodynamic Whole Wheat Penne ($7)
Even your pasta can benefit the earth! This batch is made with regeneratively-grown whole wheat. Yes please.
Follow us on Pinterest for more recipes and check out our email newsletter for 2023 food trends and hacks you won't want to miss.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
All recipes via Brit + Co.
Lead Photo by Laura Tancredi / PEXELS
- Have You Tried 2022's Biggest Food Trends Yet? ›
- These Are the Top Food Trends for 2018, According to Whole Foods ›
- The Top New Vegan Foods to Add to Your Shopping Cart This Year ›
- The 6 Healthy Food Trends You Should Be Trying Right Now ›
- The Top 9 Surprising Health Food Trends According to Google ›
- This Infographic Will Show You 5 Healthy Food Trends You *Need* to Try in 2017 ›
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!