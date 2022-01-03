Have You Tried 2022's Biggest Food Trends Yet?
We are all about fashion trends, makeup trends, and of course, food trends. The Whole Foods 2022 Food Trends report is giving us tons of inspo for new recipes, so we decided to dive in and give you recipe ideas, gardening DIYs, and more that you can take into the new year and beyond.
Dry January All Year Long
These days, millennials and Gen Z alike are looking for alcohol alternatives, and there are plenty of booze-free drinks to give you all the classy feelings of a cocktail, without the buzz. You can make up your own mocktail recipes, whip up a classic Shirley Temple, or make a cocktail without the liquor added in. Here are a few of our favorite mocktails to try:
Rosemary Watermelonade
Say hello to your new pink drink. Perfect for picnics, baby showers, or dinner with your best gals, this watermelonade is the thing of our dreams.
La Croix and Lavender Mocktail
Sparkling water is already a great idea, but the addition of lavender simple syrup and grapefruit juice takes it to a whole new level. Don't forget the garnish!
Homemade Lemonade
Since you need to water down your lemonade concentrate, why not use flavored water? We love adding blackberries and raspberries to the final drink, but pick your favorites for a combo that is all your own.
Almost Vegetarian
If you're interested in vegetarianism and veganism but you're not sure you can entirely cut meat out, try Reducetarianism, or reducing your meat consumption. With so many salads, pastas, and vegan recipes, minimizing your meat intake is easier than it sounds. If you do have to eat meat, go for grass-fed or pasture-raised. Here are a few meat-free recipes to get you started:
Vegetarian Slow-Cooker Stuffed Mushrooms
Stuffed with a delicious spinach artichoke blend and small enough to be the perfect app or side dish, this recipe takes less than two hours from start to finish. And since you use your Crock Pot, you don't have to be in the kitchen the whole time!
Cashew Milk Alfredo Pasta
Not only is this dish meatless, but it's also made with cashew sauce instead of cream. The Alfredo sauce is so silky, you'll barely even notice it's dairy-free.
Single-Serve Vegetarian Enchilada Lasagna
Turn your work lunch into something more fun than a sandwich with this tasty recipe. The black beans, diced tomatoes, cheese, onions, and red peppers are tasty and filling, making it the perfect winter dish.
Turmeric
The golden spice turmeric has been used for centuries, and while recipes like golden milk aren't new, Whole Foods is starting to see an increase in cereals, sauerkrauts, and even ice cream sandwiches that feature turmeric. It's got great anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, and it can help with depression and arthritis. Here are a few recipes you can whip up to give it a try:
DIY Turmeric Tonic
Conquer your cold with wellness-boosting and immune-supportive ingredients like ginger, cayenne, and lemon. The honey will also help the taste and coat your sore throat.
Creamy Thai Turmeric Chicken + Noodles
If you're not a fan of turmeric drinks, add some to your meals for an unexpected boost. Not only is this dish full of flavor, but it also only takes 30 minutes to make. Hello weeknight dinner!
Golden Milk
Use non-dairy milk, turmeric, and cayenne for this creamy drink. Similar to how you make matcha, just whisk everything together and pour over a strainer. Try it over ice during the summer or in a mug on colder days.
Small Space Gardening
With the introduction of their market (and the greenhouse on top) in Brooklyn, Whole Foods was able to supply incredibly fresh products, even though they're in the middle of the city! Companies like Lettuce Grow and Gardyn make it easy to grow herbs, spices, and more inside your home, even if you don't have a ton of space. Take a stab at growing your own, and try these recipes featuring fresh herbs:
Fennel Winter Salad
Blood Orange, thyme, and toasted walnuts?! Yes please. This winter salad is filling, healthy, and uber easy to top with fresh thyme.
Photo via Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest
Tomato Basil Orzo
This dish is a lot easier to make than it looks. Chock full of tomatoes, garlic, cheese, and fresh thyme and dill, each bite tastes better than the one before. Top with prosciutto for some extra flavor.
Gluten-Free Quinoa Bowls
With this quinoa bowl, you don't have to pick between healthy, tasty, or easy — you can have all three! You can swap out some of the veggies in favor of your personal faves, and fresh parsley, cilantro, or basil make for a great garnish.
Yuzu
Think of this citrus fruit, which is grown mainly in Asia, like a sister to oranges and lemons. It's the perfect amount of tart for vinaigrettes, seltzers, soups, and pasta dishes. Yuzu is low-calorie, can improve blood flow, and can even have anticancer properties. Try it out with these recipes:
Image via amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash
Mille-Feuille
Even though this dessert literally means "thousand layers," it's a lot easier to make than it sounds. With both yuzu and the berries, these fruity flavors will balance out the richness of this dish.
Chicken Cauliflower Rice Bowls
With tasty chicken and a kick of sriracha, it won't take much for this meal to make it into your usual rotation. While the recipe calls for Trader Joe’s Yuzu Hot Sauce, feel free to also squeeze some fresh juice overtop before serving.
Sparkling Yuzu Pisco Sour
With egg whites, the citrusy punch from the yuzu, and the brandy and Pisco, this is a great cocktail to make for your New Year's celebration.
Hibiscus
Sweet and tart, hibiscus is a great addition for all kinds of drinks, yogurts, and more. Not only can this antioxidant-rich sip protect your eyes and help lower your blood pressure, but it also just looks gorgeous. We LOVE incorporating hibiscus into these recipes:
Copycat Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher
Making your own version of this Starbucks classic is super easy. All you need are tea bags and your favorite sweetener and voilà!
Red Wine Hibiscus Popsicles
Sure, popsicles are a summer staple, but if you're having a warm winter or you want to shake things up, try this recipe for a tasty and boozy evening treat.
Hibiscus Lemon Curd Tart
Beautiful enough for bachelorette parties and tasty enough for any family get together, this tart has a cocoa crust and edible flower garnish. Say no more.
Good For You Grains
In 2022, grocery store grains are putting more of an emphasis on the environment with processes that focus on soil health and nutrient cycling. Putting more care into the way that plants are grown means that we'll be able to have a better outcome! Get some more grains in your life with these recipes:
Two-Ingredient Pumpkin Pasta
Make your own pasta with healthy all-purpose flour and turn it into a date night that will start way before you take your first bite.
Homemade Bread
Not only was baking a favorite pastime during quarantine, but the bread that you get as a result is just so tasty. Opt for healthy buttermilk and wheat for bread that's as good for you as it tastes.
Pie Crust
Don't forget the pie! With this recipe, you get the option to use better-for-you flour that won't sacrifice the buttery goodness of the finished product.
Sunflower Seeds
Sunflower seeds have always been a fun snack, but now they're making their way into crackers, ice cream, and cheese. They've got protein and unsaturated fats, and they make a great alternative to nut-based products. Here are some ways we like to get our daily dose of sun (flower seeds, that is):
Buddha Bowls
Buddha bowls don't have to just be for dinner. Eat this delicious dish (which is full of fruit, avocado, and almond milk, btw) for a breakfast that will start your day off right.
Superfood Egg Sandwich
With eggs, spinach, seeds, avocado, and sauces, this recipe is about to satisfy all your comfort food needs. Make for breakfast, lunch, or dinner to add flavor to your day.
Healthy Quinoa Cakes With Ricotta Fig Bruschetta
Sunflower seeds, quinoa, and eggs are baked into these bite-sized cakes for a snack that is healthy and filling. Top with fig jam and bruschetta.
Moringa
Moringa is often used as an herbal remedy in places like India and Africa, and since the trees are fast-growing and drought-resistant, they've been used to fight malnutrition. Similar to matcha, it can be added to smoothies, sauces, and baking for some extra flavor. Here are some of our faves:
Moringa Oatmeal
We've tried berries, nuts, and maple syrup in our oatmeal, and we're definitely down to try this flavor addition. It's gluten-free, vegan, and will keep you full until lunch.
Bliss Balls
While this recipe calls for matcha, swapping the powder for moringa will give you a snack that will nourish your hair and protect your liver. Drizzle them in chocolate for a sweet finish.
Smoothie Bowl
Add some moringa to your go-to smoothie bowl for a recipe that will give you a boost of calcium, potassium, and iron.
Fizzy Drinks
While it feels like sugary, chemical-filled drinks are everywhere, healthy soda alternatives are easier to find than you might think. In addition to tasting great, they can have probiotics, botanicals, and more that make for a tasty drink when you want something more than just water. We love these healthy alternatives:
Poppi Prebiotic Soda ($30 for 12)
With flavors like ginger, strawberry, and raspberry, these low-calorie and low-sugar sodas will make your gut happy and boost your immune system.
OLIPOP Vintage Cola Sparkling Tonic ($37 for 12)
This caffeine-free tonic helps digestive health, contains prebiotics and plant fiber, and tastes super close to real soda. Double thumbs up.
Alani Nu Energy Drink ($30 for 12)
This baby has 200mg of caffeine, no sugar, and a dash of biotin that will help you glow.
Which food trend are you excited to try? Check out our online cooking classes and newsletter for more recipe inspo!
