50 Fun Things You Can Do Today Without Spending Money
It can be hard to spend your time well when you're trying not to spend money. There is always a new gadget to buy or a new restaurant to eat at, but if you're in need of a savings boost, try out a spending freeze and temporarily eliminate all unnecessary costs. You'll be surprised how many fun *and* free activities you can find!
Not only will a spending freeze help your bank account but it will also make you more creative when it comes to spending your time. Keep reading for some free things to do that don't include going on your phone.
What Is A Spending Freeze?
A spending freeze is budgeting method where you pause (or freeze) any spending that's not essential. We're talking restaurants, makeup, clothes, books, tech. That way, you can add money to your savings account, pay off debt, and move towards other financial goals that you might have, and free up some of your clutter too.
How Do I Start A No Spend Challenge?
Image via Sora Shimazaki/Pexels
To start your own spending freeze, create a budget and track your spending. We'd recommend doing this for anywhere between two weeks to a whole month so you can get a realistic idea of what you're spending money on. Once you know where your money is going, figure out what you can cut back on (or cut out entirely), like eating out, seeing movies, or buying new clothes. When you're not spending money on these things, you're able to focus on rent and bills, but also put money towards future trips and fun activities that you want to be able to cover.
In addition to decreasing the money that you're spending, you can try to increase the money that you're making. Whether you get a second job for a few months or you create a stream of passive income to give you some extra money, increasing your income will help you take another step towards financial freedom and give you a cushion in case of emergency.
50 Free Things To Do Today
- Read a book
- Explore a new place
- Start an art project
- Learn a new skill
- Go sledding
- Volunteer
- Go for a walk
- Spend time with friends and family
- Make your own hot or iced coffee
- Draw
- Go for a drive
- Have a picnic in your living room
- Play board games with friends
- Cook dinner with whatever you find in your fridge à la Chopped
- Bullet journal
- Organize your desk
- Host a movie night
- Find a free concert near you
- Go to the beach
- Watch the sunset
- Go stargazing
- Engage in a few minutes of quiet reflection
- Explore downtown
- Listen to a podcast
- Write in a journal
- Build a snowman
- Make hot cocoa
- Exercise
- Go bird-watching
- Go fishing
- Plant a garden
- Explore a new neighborhood
- Check out a local library
- Go window shopping
- Browse Pinterest for inspiration
- Set up a DIY photoshoot
- Paint your nails
- Go for a bike ride
- Practice a new hairstyle
- Meal prep for the week ahead
- Learn a new song on your instrument
- Attend a free museum day
- Scrapbook memories from a previous trip
- Call a family member
- Take a nap
- Rearrange your decor
- Clean your living room
- Embroider
- Set up your planner for tomorrow's work day
- Take a bubble bath
How do you save money? Have you ever tried a spending freeze? Let us know in the comments and check out both our interview with Haley Sacks and our email newsletter for more money saving tips and tricks.
Featured image via Yaroslav Shuraev/Pexels.
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!