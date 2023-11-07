Ginger Minj's Sassy Caramel Apple Cocktail Is The Ultimate Fall Drink
In our opinion, some of the *best* fall cocktails always feature apples. They're a bright spot in all the cozy, deep flavors of autumn, and provide the perfect pick-me-up, whether you're indulging in an apple dessert or a slow cooker mulled apple cider. And this year, we're adding this Poisoned Apple Fizz to the mix thanks to RuPaul's Drag Race star Ginger Minj's new book Southern Fried Sass. The debut features as many Southern-inspired comfort food recipes as it does vulnerable anecdotes. Here's how to make this sour caramel apple cocktail for yourself!
How To Make Ginger Minj's Poisoned Apple Fizz
Ingredients
- 1/2 tablespoon cinnamon
- 1/2 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 1/2 tablespoon Tajín
- 1/2 ounce caramel syrup
- 2 ounces apple vodka
- 3 ounces prosecco
- 1 ounce Sour Apple Pucker
- 1/4 teaspoon lime juice
- Apple slice (for garnish)
Instructions
- Mix the cinnamon, sugar, and Tajín in a bowl. Drizzle the caramel syrup around the rim of a glass and dust with your rimming mixture.
- Shake the vodka, Prosecco, Sour Apple Pucker, and lime juice with ice. Strain into the glass, garnish with a slice of apple, and serve!
Recipe and images via Ginger Minj
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!