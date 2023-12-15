Everything We Know About Ginny & Georgia Season 3
Thanks to the eternal popularity of Gilmore Girls, we all know mother-daughter shows are some of the best around. And if you ask me, Ginny and Georgia are *totally* the next Rory and Lorelai. If you're looking for a new series to binge after you finally finish your pre-vacation checklist, then look no further than Ginny & Georgia. It's got intrigue, it's got romance, it's got drama — which is exactly why it's one of the Netflix shows you should binge on your holiday break!Keep reading for everything you need to know about Ginny & Georgia season 3.
What is Ginny & Georgia about?
Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Diesel La Torraca as Austin, Brianne Howey as Georgia, and Antonia Gentry as Ginny in episode 101 of Ginny & Georgia. Image via Netflix.
Ginny & Georgia follows the titular mother-daughter duo (plus Ginny's little brother Austin) who move from Texas to Wellsbury, Massachusetts after the death of Georgia's husband. But while a new town, a new school, and new friends can be complicated on their own, things get even messier in season 2 when Ginny discovers her step-dad's death wasn't an accident.
Who's in the cast?
Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Diesel La Torraca as Austin, Antonia Gentry as Ginny, Brianne Howey as Georgia, and Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph in episode 110 of Ginny & Georgia. Image via Netflix.
Ginny & Georgia stars Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller, Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller, Jennifer Robertson as Ellen Baker, Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker, Sara Waisglass as Max Baker, Scott Porter as Paul Randolph, and Raymond Ablack as Joe.
Where can I watch Ginny & Georgia?
Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Antonia Gentry as Ginny and Katie Douglas as Abby in episode 204 of Ginny & Georgia. Image via Netflix.
You can stream all 20 episodes of the show (10 in season one and 10 in season two) on Netflix! It's safe to assume that Ginny & Georgia season 3 will also have 10 episodes.
Will Ginny and Georgia have a season 3?
Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker, Brianne Howey as Georgia in episode 210 of Ginny & Georgia. Image via Brooke Palmer/Netflix.
Yes, we're getting a season 3 of Ginny & Georgia! Netflix confirmed the renewal in May, before confirming that we'll get a season 4, too — just like they did with Outer Banks. We already can't wait for another season in Wellsbury.
How old was Georgia with Ginny?
Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Brianne Howey as Georgia, Antonia Gentry as Ginny in episode 201 of Ginny & Georgia. Image via Amanda Matlovich/Netflix.
Georgia was 15 years old when she gave birth to Ginny. This is another detail that reminds us of Gilmore Girls since Lorelai was 16 when she had Rory!
When does season 3 of Ginny & Georgia come out?
Ginny & Georgia. Antonia Gentry as Ginny in episode 210 of Ginny & Georgia. Image via Brooke Palmer/Netflix.
We don't have an official release date yet, but good things come to those who wait! Now that the writers' and actors' strikes are over, pre-production can begin on the next installment, so we're hoping to see new episodes in 2024.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!