Grab Your Lightsaber, Because The “Star Wars: Ahsoka” Trailer Just Came Out
That’s right, Star Wars fans. The iconic franchise is far from over, and we just got a sneak peak of the latest addition.
The trailer was released alongside exclusive posters yesterday at STAR WARS Celebration in London. Disney+ and Lucasfilm unveiled the thrilling teaser for the highly anticipated Disney+ original series “Ahsoka,” starring Rosario Dawson in the lead role. Set after the fall of the Empire, “Ahsoka” follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
Photo Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios
In addition to Dawson, “Ahsoka” stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Mandalorian Warrior Sabine Wren and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Twi'lek Revolutionary Leader Hera Syndulla.
Fans have waited patiently for the return of their favorite franchise, taking to social media to express their excitement.
Rey is back I can’t believe it my faves Ahsoka and Rey are taking the lead in Star Wars omg! 💗💗🥹— Ahmad Tano (@AhmdTano) April 7, 2023
You all think I'm insufferable about normal star wars content??? Mute me the second Ahsoka drops I'm gonna ascend to fan boy levels never before seen nor should they be witnessed— Adam: High Council Gentleman (@Tarmaarn) April 7, 2023
I am tearing up just trying to process into reality how beautiful this #Ahsoka show will be. 12 year old Hannah feels so so so satisfied that I pushed through the embarrassment of liking Star Wars as a girl and now my job is to cover Star Wars. I LOVE AHSOKA!— TheRaeSide (@TheRaeSide) April 7, 2023
When will Ahsoka come out?
“Ahsoka” will debut exclusively on Disney+ in August 2023.
How many seasons will Ahsoka have?
As of now, Ahsoka is a mini-series, likely meaning there will only be one season of the show.
Who is cast in Ahsoka?
Rosario Dawson leads the show as Ahsoka herself. The rest of the cast is made up of stars like Hayden Christensen (Darth Vader), Daisy Ridley (Rey), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), and Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren).
We’re certainly excited to see how the Star Wars franchise continues to grow, and with women leading the newest edition we know it’s going to be amazing.
