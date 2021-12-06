Everything You Need To Go Ice Skating, Even If You've Never Done It Before
It's the time of year when Christmas trees go up, you can always find a holiday movie on TV, and your local ponds and rinks are open for ice skating! This winter activity can be lots of fun because it offers some exercise in the cold and it's a great way to spend time with people when the cabin fever sets in. Don't worry if you've never been skating before, just keep reading for all the tips, essentials, and rinks you should check out this holiday season.
American Athletic Tricot Lined Ice Skates ($55)
You can't ice skate without, well, ice skates. These white picks are a classic choice and the extra ankle support will help you feel less wobbly once you get on the rink. The blade is made of stainless steel to help you glide smoothly and look good while doing it.
Wild Fable Hooded Puffer Jacket ($25)
Make a statement with a colorful jacket that will also keep you warm. We'd recommend a puffer jacket like this instead of a longer parka to keep your legs from getting caught up in extra fabric. You don't want anything that might increase your chance of tripping!
Velvet Braided Faux Fur Earmuffs ($38)
Swap your holiday party headband for a pair of earmuffs that look just as chic. They'll add the perfect amount of detail to your holiday hairstyle while also keeping your ears warm, but you can also opt for a hat if you want to stop any heat from escaping from your head.
Aerie The Sweat Everyday Cozy High Waisted Jogger ($35, was $50)
While you can wear jeans while ice skating, consider picking a pair of comfy pants that won't leave you feeling restricted. Plus, the more comfortable you feel in your clothes, the more confident you'll be on the rink.
Banana Republic Cozy Marled Socks ($4, was $9)
While figure skaters should pick thinner socks so they can feel the grooves and flow of the ice, you might want to pick socks on the thicker side. These babies are soft and they're made with comfort in mind.
Lands' End Women's EZ Touch Screen Fleece Winter Gloves ($6, was $15)
Keep your fingers warm with these winter gloves that also work with your cell phone. You don't have to worry about taking them off to snap the perfect Insta shot or answer a call from your bestie.
Ice Skating Tips For Beginners
Move Your Feet Outward
When you skate, push your feet out at an angle instead of trying to skate in a straight line. This will both propel you forward and help you get into a skating groove. It sounds counterintuitive, but it works!
Bend Your Knees
If you're like us, you might have a tendency to lean forward when you walk and in turn, when you skate. Bending your knees will prevent you from falling forward and help you feel more balanced at the same time.
Dress Warm
Make sure you dress warm so your legs, arms, and hands don't get too stiff. You can also bring some nice socks to keep your feet warm and to make sure the skates don't hurt your feet too much.
Stay On The Outside Of The Rink
If you're not used to skating around other people, try to stay on the outside of the rink. While it means you can hold onto the side, it also keeps you from getting mixed up with the fast skaters and the figure skaters, who tend to go in the middle.
Make Sure Your Skates Are The Right Size
Your shoe size does not always dictate your skate size, so make sure whichever skates you pick fit your feet correctly. You also want to make sure they're laced up tight enough that you're not coming out of them or falling down.
Great Ice Skating Rinks Around the US
Image via The Rink at Rockefeller Center
The Rink at Rockefeller Center, Manhattan, NY
Check out one of the most iconic ice skating rinks, and get the opportunity to skate with Santa or take a lesson right in the heart of New York City.
Image via Curry Village Ice Skating Rink
Curry Village Ice Skating Rink, Yosemite Valley, CA
National Park lovers, listen up! Visitors have skated in this rink, which is in Yosemite National Park, since 1928. When you're done skating, enjoy the fire pit and look out over the Half Dome for an unforgettable experience.
Image via Secret Chicago
Maggie Daley Park Rink, Chicago, IL
Skate your way through Chicago's Maggie Daley Park on this ice skating ribbon that's 1/4 mile long. We're big fans of the fact that you can ice skate *and* sightsee at the same time.
Image via Pasea Hotel Annual Oceanfront Ice Rink
The Annual Oceanfront Ice Rink, Huntington Beach, CA
Ice skate while looking at the ocean? That sounds almost too good to be true! You can sip on specialty holiday cocktails, get s'more's kits, and experience themed nights at this rink.
Image via Uncover Colorado
Downtown Denver Ice Rink
During the winter season, downtown Denver comes alive with an ice rink, stunning lights, and ample opportunities to have fun. In addition to skating the rink and getting into the holiday spirit, you can participate in challenges: Take, for example, the Broomball Challenge, in which you and your crew can sign up for a spot to compete against another team in a heated game of broomball.
Image via Visit Sun Valley
Sun Valley Ice Rink, Sun Valley, ID
Skate at this rink, or feel free to sit back and watch the Olympic skaters who come here! This is one of the only year-round outdoor skating rinks in the country, for a good time, no matter the season.
Image via Enchant Christmas DC
Ice Skating Rink At Enchant Christmas DC
If you're in the Washington, D.C., area, look no further than the city's utterly festive Enchant Christmas event. The ice skating rink is just one spectacle on offer... you can also get lost in the Light Maze, walk through the Christmas village, or visit with Santa!
