Everything You Need To Try A New Holiday Hairstyle
One thing we majorly missed last year: getting all dolled up with holiday hair and festive outfits to celebrate the season. Coming together with friends, family, and coworkers is one of the first excuses we've had in a minute to dress up from head to toe. While adding a little sparkle to your style is one way to go, beauty lovers know it's also the perfect opportunity to swipe on some jewel-toned lipstick and do something different with your hair. After all, experimenting with a new hairstyle is easier than buying a whole new outfit (there's a reason they invented the LBD!). Here's everything you need to try out a fresh new holiday 'do.
Briogeo Farewell Frizz™ Blow Dry Perfection Heat Protectant Cream ($24)
First and foremost, prep your wet hair with a cream formula that will provide ample protection against any heat.
L'ange Whip Volumizing Mousse ($30)
Volumizing mousse is your hair's secret weapon, so don't forget to use it for extra lift in your hairstyle.
REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush ($35)
Now that you have a few parties on your calendar, you have an excuse to try out Revlon's viral blow dryer (if you haven't already!).
KITSCH Ceramic Thermal Roller Set ($14)
Another hack for party-ready volume: Set your blow out with old-school thermal rollers. Once you've tried them, you'll never blow dry without them.
Kristin Ess Refine Signature Finishing Hairspray ($14)
A favorite spray that's brushable for day, yet buildable for holding your holiday-ready hair at night.
PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross Styling Cream ($25)
Embrace your natural hair at your next holiday event with the help of this moisturizing, curl-defining cream for setting and styling.
Target Crystal Bobby Pin Set ($10)
Pin back your hair as needed with a dainty but sparkly clip made for special occasions.
TRESemmé Thermal Creations Heat Tamer Spray ($7)
Before you go in with another hot styling tool, make sure you add a layer of protection.
Conair Double Ceramic 1-Inch Curling Iron ($15)
Try a new barrel size to switch up your curls or add texture to your next holiday hairstyle.
OUAI Texturizing Hair Spray ($26)
Before you start accessorizing, give your freshly curled waves a natural finish with this essential texturizing spray.
Free People Super Satin Scrunchie ($12)
A messy low pony paired with an elegant, oversized scrunchie is our idea of the perfect holiday hairdo.
HSI Professional Glider Flat Iron ($47)
For the sleekest holiday hairstyles, a professional-grade straightener will do the hard work for you.
Gisou Mini Honey Infused Hair Oil ($25)
Post styling, add shine (and prevent further breakage) with this cult classic hair oil.
Emi Jay Big Effing Clip ($35)
Embrace the return of claw clips with a playful, sparkly version for the holidays.
Batiste Original Dry Shampoo ($9)
When you don't have the time for a full wash, dry, and style, this tried-and-true dry shampoo will refresh your hair between events.
Lele Sadoughi Navy Velvet Headband ($10)
Whether you've prepped your hair accordingly or are covering up a few days without washing, this gorgeous velvet headband will have you holiday-ready in an instant.
Lauren is a marketing professional, writer, and the founder of The Eye & The Edit, a weekly style and shopping newsletter. She recently found a home in New York City, where she enjoys endless people-watching and outfit inspiration. There, she can usually be found shopping in Soho, digging through vintage stores in Brooklyn, or trying a new coffee shop or natural wine bar.