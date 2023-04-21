Celebrate Earth Day At Your Local IKEA Store This Weekend
If the new Latin American collection isn’t already enough of an excuse to visit IKEA this weekend, you’ll definitely wanna check out their Earth Day events. To celebrate the planet this year, IKEA is hosting a number of raffles and activities in your local store from April 22-23. Shoppers can take advantage of special offers, free workshops, and food tastings like the HUVUDROLL Vegetable Ball sampling in Brooklyn, NY. Here’s the rundown on what all you can expect!
What Food Can I Try?
Image via IKEA
You can enjoy the yummy HUVUDROLL Veggie Balls in the Swedish Food Market during IKEA's Earth Day celebrations. You'll also find KORVMOJ Veggie Dog samplings and SJORAPPORT Seaweed Pearls samplings while supplies last.
What Activities Can I Do?
Many IKEA locations are offering an Earth Day Scavenger Hunt, including Orlando and Tampa, FL; Houston, TX; and South Philadelphia, PA for IKEA Family Members. And you’re even encouraged to bring your kids along at the Jacksonville, FL and Pittsburgh, PA locations. And if you want to win some free prizes, you’ll have the chance to win a Sustainable Home Kit in locations like Renton, WA.
What Workshops Are Available?
Image via IKEA
IKEA Family Members can attend a variety of workshops, like the sustainable kitchen or outdoor tile workshop in Woodbridge, VA. Other workshops include “How do you FRAKTA?” and a seed planting how-to. Sign us up!
What Other Sustainable Steps Can You Expect From IKEA?
Earth consciousness doesn’t stop after one day at IKEA. The company announced they’ll match any in-store donations to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund up to $50,000. Considering the effects of climate change, this can really help in the midst of events like California’s atmospheric rivers or Texas’s extreme winters.
The Buy Back & Resell service is also set to grow nationally this year, alongside a new launch — the As-is online. As-is allows IKEA Family Members to scroll through gently used products, reserve what they like, and pick it up in-store. All of these efforts help reduce product waste and save customers money — yay!
Find an IKEA store near you so you can celebrate the planet with the rest of us! 🌎💗
Header photo courtesy of IKEA
Stephanie Nieves is a writer, editor, teacher, and personal empowerment enthusiast from Spanish Harlem in NYC. She studied writing and rhetoric in college, then went on to teach ELA and writing to middle and elementary school students. Her work has been featured in Business Insider, Thought Catalog, FGRLS Club, Grown Magazine, and a number of literary magazines. When she's not writing, you can catch her watching reruns of RuPaul's Drag Race or ordering an overpriced dirty chai latte at Starbucks. You can connect with her on wordchefsteph.com.