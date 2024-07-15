Hulu's New Crime Show 'Interior Chinatown' Takes Main Character Energy To The Next Level
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The only thing that's more fun than watching all of this year's new TV shows is imagining yourself in the middle of them. Falling in love (while wearing beautiful costumes, of course) in Bridgerton, fighting evil with the Salvatore brothers in The Vampire Diaries, or going on the most epic adventures with the Pogues in Outer Banks. It makes getting lost in your favorite stories more enjoyable than it already is! But for Willis Wu, the lead character in Hulu's Interior Chinatown, being in a TV show isn't quite as exciting as it's chalked up to be. That is, until he witnesses a crime and gets pulled into the middle of a criminal investigation.
What is the plot of the Interior Chinatown?
Mike Taing/Disney
Interior Chinatown follows Willis Wu, who's a background character in police TV show Black & White. Every day, Willis goes about his normal life, waiting tables while dreaming about leaving Chinatown. But life gets a lot more interesting when Willis accidentally witnesses a major crime — and learns his family secrets go deeper than he ever knew.
The new Hulu TV show is based on the 2020 book of the same name by Charles Yu.
Who's in the Interior Chinatown cast?
Mike Taing/Disney
The cast of Interior Chinatown includes Jimmy O. Yang, Ronny Chieng, Chloe Bennet, Lisa Gilroy, Sullivan Jones, Archie Kao, and Diana Lin.
When is Interior Chinatown coming out?
Mike Taing/Disney
Interior Chinatown is coming to Hulu November 19, 2024. Check out the rest of this year's fall TV shows to see what else you can watch this autumn!
Do you think you would do well if you were stuck inside a TV show? Let us know in the comments and follow us on Facebook for more TV news!
Lead image via Mike Taing/Disney
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!