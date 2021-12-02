15 DIY Kits You Won't Believe You Can Make Yourself
From make-it-yourself bar carts to holiday wreaths and decor, there's just something fun about a DIY project. You get your hands dirty and your creative juices flowing, plus you have an amazing product once you're finished. But you don't have to make furniture from scratch to be crafty, and these DIY kits are the perfect (and manageable) way to get creative without taking on a huge project. Whether you're giving these as a gift or keeping them for yourself, we found 15 of the coolest kits that are almost too good to be true. Let's get crafting!
Make Your Own Clay Earrings Kit ($48)
One of our favorite parts about fashion is how much it reflects our personalities. And what better way to reflect how unique you are than making your own earrings?! With this bad boy, you can customize the color and the shape to make a pair that has Y-O-U written all over it.
Global Grub Sushi Making Kit ($29)
We could literally eat sushi all day, every day. And the only thing that might be as fun as *eating* sushi is making it yourself. This kit will give you everything you need, including ingredients and a rolling mat, to DIY eight sushi rolls. It's the perfect date night or girls' night idea.
DIY Lip Gloss ($20)
As much as we love makeup, we're not huge fans of how many chemicals go into our favorite products. That's why we love this DIY natural lipgloss kit! You can get the same results without any of the nasty stuff that bigger brands use, plus it's even more fun to make yourself.
The Woobles Penguin Crochet Kit ($30)
If you're looking to get in the crochet game, look no further than this beginner kit which has been used by over 50,000 (!!) people. Even if you've never crocheted before, this will give you everything you need (including step-by-step video instructions and easy-to-use yard) to get started.
DIY "World's Best" Mac & Cheese ($44)
We're big fans of mac & cheese here at B+C. We love rainbow mac, fried mac, and even mac & cheese pizza, so you can bet we're all over a kit that lets you make the "World's Best" mac & cheese. If you want something more than the go-to Kraft stuff, step up your pasta game with this gourmet DIY kit.
Urban Kangaroo Bubble Ball DIY Candles ($30)
Trendy candles can be super expensive, which is exactly why we love this make-it-yourself option. It uses natural wax and essential oils so that, in addition to saving a bit of money, you'll be breathing in all-natural ingredients as well.
Birth Month Flower Grow Kit ($35)
Not only do birth month flowers have meanings like birthstones do, but they also change and grow every day, just like us! Give to a friend who loves sentimental gifts or keep it for yourself for some decor that is beautiful and meaningful.
Global Grub Churro Kit ($42)
You don't have to travel to Spain for churros — you can make them yourself! This kit has everything you need to make two batches of 20 churros, as well as the (essential) chocolate dipping sauce. We can't wait to experience all the cinnamon-sugary goodness.
DIY Soft Pretzels ($30+)
Sometimes, you love soft pretzels so much that you drive around for hours trying to find the best ones... or is that just us? Well, you can save yourself a trip to the store because this kit gives you all the ingredients you need to get tasty, salty pretzels in just 30 minutes. Cancel your lunch plans because you'll be snacking on these all afternoon!
Alltruists Fight Homelessness Box ($55)
Help the kids in your life make a card and keychain for a family about to move into a new home in Mexico. This box comes with five mini books, three fun activities that you can do together, and a donation to the nonprofit New Story. It's a great way to make a difference and spend time together.
Birdhouse Making Kit ($50)
Whether you're grabbing a kit for your parent, your SO, or yourself, this DIY birdhouse is a great way to get down and dirty and appreciate nature at the same time. We love how calming bird watching can be, and this is a great way to make that hobby a lot more personal.
Lavender Violets Dip Powder Acrylic Powder Dipping Gel ($18)
Manicures can be super expensive but when you have your own dip powder kit, you can get salon quality results without changing out of your pajamas or leaving your couch. They're non-toxic, odor-free, and they take less time than acrylics. What's not to love?
The Sill Houseplant Repotting Kit ($46)
This houseplant kit is perfect for your BFF who's into gardening, and works for any plants that are small or medium sized. Repot the larger plants into this cute pot, then put a new plant into the old planter! The kit also comes with potting mix and lava rocks to complete the look.
It Will Be Ok Embroidery Kit ($26)
Try your hand at embroidery and add some decor to your walls while you're at it. This DIY gives you the freedom to go full-on rainbow or stick with a color scheme that will match the rest of your space. We're definitely hanging this reminder somewhere we'll see often.
Make Your Own Chocolate Truffles ($38)
Perfect for the holiday season and for the rest of the year, this chocolate kit is tasty, easy, and an all-around good idea. You can add coconut flakes, peppermint, vanilla or Himalayan sea salt to the French dark chocolate morsels... or you can just eat them all as-is.
If you're loving these DIY kits, subscribe to our email newsletter for more gift ideas!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- Stay In This Weekend To Throw The Ultimate DIY Adult Slumber ... ›
- Make Your Own Camera With This DIY Kit - Brit + Co ›
- This Foolproof Hair Color Kit Lets You DIY Balayage at Home - Brit + ... ›
- This DIY Kit Is the Perfect Gift for the Future Tech CEO You Know ... ›
- Diy Kits - Brit + Co ›
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!