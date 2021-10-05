10 Online Baking Classes To Try Just In Time For Cozy Season
Having fresh pastries every morning sounds like our version of heaven, and our new online baking classes will help ensure your kitchen always smells like a French patisserie. Try your hand at homemade cinnamon rolls, pies, and chocolate, well, everything. With these courses, you'll be a baking whiz in no time!
Classic Croissants, Modern Techniques
We're absolutely in love with croissants in all forms, but we can only imagine how good these fresh-from-the-oven pastries will taste. This class will teach you how to make four different recipes, including traditional, savory, and almond-filled croissants.
Baking With the Gluten-Free Girl
Gone are the days where you can't have your favorite baked goods just because you're gluten-free. Learn how to make gluten-free flours for cookies, pies, and more.
Simple To Sensational Doughnuts Baking Class
Make a variety of bakery-style doughnuts right in the comfort of your own kitchen, from fritters to cakes to yeasted doughnuts.
Bake Your Own Bagels, Bialys, and Pretzels
Craft bagels, bialys, and pretzels from scratch (and impress everyone in your family in the process) with this step-by-step class.
Buttercream Succulents & Cacti
We've added succulents to our gardens and our decor, and we'll happily add them to our menu! Frost the cutest cakes around with this class.
Advanced Flaky French Pastries
You can't jet off to Paris every time you want a pain au chocolat (unfortunately) but you *can* bake all your favorite croissants and Danish dough pastries with this baking class.
Cinnamon Rolls: Classic to Contemporary
Put a new twist on cinnamon rolls with these crazy recipes, from cardamom almond tea rings to cinnamon monkey bread.
Classic Pies Made Easy
From berry pie on Independence Day to Pumpkin Pie at Thanksgiving, you can't go wrong with a class that makes pie-baking a lot easier.
Bake Your Best: Sweet Yeast Breads, Challah & More
You had us at "coffee cake."
Chocolate Essentials Baking Class
We love chocolate in all forms. For real, Willy Wonka has nothing on us. And these cakes, chocolate pecan tarts, and dark chocolate truffle tortes only make us love it more.
Which baking class are you excited to try? You can also check out our cooking classes for more inspiration!
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!