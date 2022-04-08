The Most Beautiful Restaurants To Visit In 2022
We like to have a routine when we go on our summer travels: get coffee in a cute cafe, read our favorite book in the sun, and grab dinner in the most beautiful restaurants around town. It's a pretty foolproof system! From beautiful skyline views to insanely colorful interior design, we'd plan a weekend getaway just to visit one of these 15 picks. ;)
Get your fill of vegan food and bold style with this Bushwick stop. The '70s flare on display here perfectly caters to our retro style obsessions.
The Grand Bohemian Charlotte's MICO features European-inspired takes on Argentinian flavors alongside jewel-toned elegance.
Candy stripes, pink and green, an ivy trellis across the wall... We're in love with the Beverly Hills Hotel's Polo Lounge. With everything from cocktails to milkshakes, there's something for every mood.
Alfred's Tokyo location is full of warm tones and lush fabrics that make sipping your latte a much better experience.
Located in Atlanta, Georgia, The Garden Room is a lush paradise that provides a true escape from reality while you eat.
Gemelli in Brooklyn will have you seeing green — literally! We're all about the bold decor, just as much as we love a good rum and Coke.
The giant windows in this Mexico City stop will let you look out at the sites while you chow down on your meal, no matter the season!
We know that, if you're going to Vegas, you're going to have a lot of plans. But you'll want to fit this chic restaurant into your schedule, if only to lounge on that green velvet couch.
With streamlined designs and bold golds and reds, Katsuya in New York is a feast for the eyes.
The Garden Terrace at the Pendry in West Hollywood, swap decor for an open sky and lush plants. Afternoon plans: made.
London's Sketch is a must-try for anyone who loves bold colors and afternoon tea with equal fervor. Plus their new lemony update totally screams summer!
With big windows and geometric outlines, this Seattle restaurant is a design lover *and* foodie's playground.
Not only is Denver's Bistro Vendôme a great spot for tasty food and colorful decor, but on designated Mondays, they're also screening movies during your five-course dinner. That's our definition of dinner and a show.
Grab some delicious Middle Eastern food and enjoy chic, minimalist design when you visit Bavel in LA.
Nothing says spring like a giant tree growing in the middle of the floor! Stop into Café Foufou for delicious breakfast, lunch, and coffee in the heart of Paris.
Tag us in your beautiful restaurants on Instagram and check out our email newsletter for fun ways to spend your Sunday!
Featured image via Willmott's Ghost
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!