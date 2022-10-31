20 Colorful Abstract Paintings To Give Your Home A Fall Decor Refresh
Fall art is often reflects the world outside, meaning it can be full of moody, autumnal colors. If you want to change up your interior, why not go for abstract paintings that feature brighter colors instead? It's like dopamine dressing for your living room or your bedroom, and the great thing about abstract art is that it's playful and fun and adds new life to any space without looking too serious. Keep reading for some ideas if you want to try your hand at it as well as artwork from small businesses that you can support.
Create an ombre effect by layering stripes of different colors and then focusing on blending them together. Be careful when you blend since you want the colors to fade from one to another instead of all mix together.
Pick a color palette that features your favorite colors or that fits in with the rest of your decor. Spreading the colors out across the whole canvas will allow the final product to feel balanced, but you can also add a single stripe of other shades for something unexpected.
If you're less of a freehand painter, painter's tape means that your abstract painting can be a kind of controlled chaos. You can layer different shades and textures for a multidimensional painting — just make sure the paint is dry before adding the tape!
Using a paint knife, instead of a paintbrush, to make vertical stripes creates a 3D look that is unique and textured. The gold leaf is just the cherry on top.
Abstract art doesn't have to be geometric! After you create your base, take your colors to make fun squiggles and crazy shapes overtop for a lava lamp-meets-galaxy look.
Use a paint spreader to blend multiple colors together with a single swipe. You can use this technique as your base or to create designs overtop a plain base. Don't worry about whether it looks clean or not. The messier it is, the more unique it will look.
Peal Flower
Water is your best friend if you want an abstract painting that is completely one of a kind, considering every time you try this method you'll get something different! You only need one paint color to get multiple shades since the water will naturally thin out whichever one you choose.
If you've never made an abstract painting before, this is a great technique to try. Add all kind of strokes over your canvas in different shades and in every direction until you're satisfied with the finished product.
Did anyone else create melted crayon art? Consider this the grown-up version. Besides your canvas and paintbrush, the only other tool you need is a hairdryer to create that melted river of gold look.
Meeting Place
Adding highlights and shadows to your colors (as well as curving them instead of painting straight lines) will give your piece movement that it might not have otherwise.
Get spreaders or paint knives and add super-short strokes on top of one another to build something that is equal parts messy and geometric. You can stick to the same few colors, make something ombré, or arrange your colors in abstract order.
