7 Low Maintenance And Effortless Haircuts For Medium Length Hair
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.
It's getting to be that time of year where everyone's looking to switch up their hairroutine just a bit — it's the perfect time to try someone slightly new to welcome the new season. But if you're anything like me, then you're portably looking for something that is fun and new but still super low maintenance. I just want to be able to get a haircut that makes styling my hair much easier, not harder — is that too much to ask?
We've all gotten those haircuts that ended up being way too much work in the end, so we asked the experts to get some low maintenance hair inspo for those of us that have medium length hair. We talked toWilliam Whatley(celebrity hairstylist), Katelyn Ellsworth(The Roslyn salon), Bryce Scarlett (celebrity hairstylist), Nickie Alton (Master Stylist), Rachel Eggie (Salon owner), and Terri Rehkopf (Ippodaro Salon) for their hot takes and opinions. Keep scrolling to read their best tips!
Textured Curtain Bangs
Instagram/@brycescarlett
This textured curtain bang — where your bangs are parted down the middle and styled with soft, feathered layers that frame the face — is a super versatile haircut, as shown on Daisy Edgar Jones. These are definitely an upgrade from the classic curtain bangs you may be used to seeing all over the internet lately!
Celeb hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett, let us know that the texture adds movement and a natural, effortless vibe to the overall look — making it super easy to style! The effortless look matches the vibe of the season this fall.
Long Bob
Claire Craig
Celebrity Hair Stylist William Whatley said that transitioning to a medium length bob is going to give you so many options, whether it’s layered or all one length. And since it's not too short, Whatley mentioned that you'll be able to wear it up or pull it back, freeing your face on those days when you just can't deal with it in your face. Whether you have a fringe with the bob or you don’t have a fringe with the bob, it allows you to create some fun options with this particular hairstyle
As one of William's signature cuts, he particularly loves doing a very layered bob to create a lot more movement with just a blow dryer and a toss of the head. You get a nice style with volume by styling it that way! However, with a bob that's all one length, you can just let it dry and go. We love the sounds of that!
Long Layers
Nickie Alton
Another amazing style for our girls with medium length hair? Some long layers. Hair stylist, Nickie Alton recommends these because of how they make your hair flow when styling. According to Alton, these long layers will help to add some “movement” in your every day style.
Long layers also tend to grow out seamlessly, giving a more effortless lived in look. This style is one of my personal go-tos because of the endless styling options — you can wear it messy and lived in, straight, or curled. The world is your styling oyster!
Textured Short-Medium Length Cut
Nickie Alton
Alton also recommends this short and sweet hairstyle! It's on the shorter side of medium length hair, and we're fully obsessed with it! This haircut will really help to frame your face, and define your features. Plus, with the texture from the layers, it will be so easy to style! Easy maintenance = big win for us lazy girls!
Soft Layers
Rachel Eggie
Rachel Eggie Gibbs, Owner of EGGIE Salon Studio, recommends these beautiful soft layers and long bangs to help enhance your natural hair texture. This means that you can embrace your natural wave or curl pattern without extensive styling, making it easy to manage. So this is curly-haired girl approved, which we love to hear! This also require less trims, because the more it grows out, the easier it is to maintain!
Light, Layered Strands
Katelyn Ellsworth
Katelyn Ellsworth, of The Roslyn salon, also gave us some great tips for medium length of hair. She let us know that you want to cut for the texture of their hair specifically. If you consider yourself low maintenance, then you're most likely not doing a lot of heat styling on a regular basis, so you want to cut your hair keeping that in mind, too. (AKA get a hair cut that is great for air drying!)
Given the unique texture needs, these layers will differ from person to person! Face framing layers are good that fall naturally and create some style without daily effort. Lightly layered strands are also a great call as these don't require a lot of styling. Whatever you go for, this easy look is A+ for sure!
Blunt Cut
Katelyn Ellsworth
Lastly, Ellsworth recommended this blunt cut for low maintenance gals! She says that this cut is also a great option because it makes your hair look healthy and thick without having to style! I, personally, love getting a blunt cut because it makes my hair look so much more luscious and full!
