"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Stars Hope Viewers Are Inspired By The Show's "Brave Women"
In The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Marin Hinkle and Caroline Aaron lean into the caricature of television motherhood, while also completely subverting stereotypes. Starring opposite Rachel Brosnahan, Hinkle (who plays Rose Weissman) and Aaron (as Shirley Maisel) are a colorful and hilarious addition to the show. As the fifth and final season begins airing on Prime Video, both women hope that the show inspires viewers to feel courageous.
Our Interview With “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Stars Marin Hinkle and Caroline Aaron
In our exclusive, both Caroline Aaron and Marin Hinkle reveal what they hope viewers take away from the show.
"I hope people [have] the courage to be the lone voice," Aaron says. "You have to have a lot of guts to be the lone voice, but we need everyone's voice...If nobody else is doing it or saying it, it doesn't mean I can't."
"You have to keep yourself open to the effects of change," Hinkle adds. "Life is like movement, and whatever we thought at one point had to be, let yourself crack open to [a] new perspective."
Lead image via Philippe Antonello/Prime Video
