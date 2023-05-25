The Only Marry Me Chicken Recipe You'll Ever Need For Date Night
No – Marry Me chicken isn't part of a larger scheme to trick whoever eats it to marry you – but they'll *definitely* be in a hypnotic trance after a single bite. Each ingredient included in this classic recipe builds delightfully on top of the other to form a decadent taste, oftentimes with little effort on the chef's end.
The next time you're craving a fancy meal, reach for this savory Marry Me chicken that's doctored up with a creamy, cheesy sauce and the unique profiles of tomatoes and basil. Eat it alone, serve with veggies, or work it into pasta. We promise no matter the context, Marry Me chicken will become a total hit! Make sure to save this special recipe from the lovely Salt & Lavender for your next meal.
What is Marry Me chicken?
Marry Me chicken is a dish with tender chicken breasts marinated in a creamy Parmesan sauce, oftentimes combined with sun-dried tomatoes and fresh basil.
What is Marry Me chicken made of?
Aside from chicken, Parmesan, sun-dried tomatoes, and fresh basil, Marry Me chicken is made of butter, olive oil, garlic, white wine, red pepper flakes, and an assortment of spices.
Why is it called Marry Me chicken?
Marry Me chicken is called that because it’s so yummy, that whoever you make the dish for will want to marry you. It’s juicy, flavorful, and truly unforgettable if you make it right.
The Only Recipe You Need for Marry Me Chicken
Ingredients
- 2 large chicken breasts
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- Salt & pepper to taste
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon flour
- 4 cloves garlic minced
- 1/2 cup dry white wine or chicken broth
- 1 cup heavy / whipping cream
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 1/3 cup sun-dried tomatoes
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/3 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese
- 1 small handful fresh basil, chopped
Instructions
Images via Salt & Lavender
- Cut the chicken breasts in half lengthwise to make four thinner pieces. Sprinkle them with the garlic powder and salt & pepper.
- Add the butter and olive oil to a skillet over medium-high heat. Let the pan heat up for a few minutes.
- Cook the chicken for about 5 to 6 minutes/side or until it's golden and cooked through (165 F). Transfer the chicken to a plate and loosely tent it with foil to keep it warm (turn the heat off while doing this step).
- Turn the heat back on to medium, and add the flour and garlic to the skillet (the pan should still be hot, but if it's not, let it warm up a bit first). Let it cook for about a minute or so, stirring often.
- Pour in the wine and whisk it until the flour has dissolved. Let it bubble until the liquid has reduced by half.
- Stir in the cream, tomato paste, sun-dried tomatoes, oregano, and crushed red pepper flakes, and then let it simmer for a few minutes until it's thickened to your desired consistency (turn the heat down if it's rapidly boiling).
- Take the skillet off the heat and stir in the parmesan and basil.
- Add the chicken back to the skillet (and any juices from the plate) and spoon some sauce over top. Season with extra salt & pepper as needed.
Recipe + photography by Salt & Lavender.