3 Movies To Stream Before They Leave Netflix August 1
The great thing about streaming new movies on Netflix is that they're available whenever you want to pop some popcorn and press play. And getting a brand new title can make your relaxing binge session even more exciting! But that also means certain flicks get removed. Here are three movies to watch before July ends, and they move to another platform.
Warner Bros. Entertainment
King Richard (2021)
If the Paris Olympics are putting you in a sporty mood (or if you're still not over Challengers — both are valid), press play on King Richard. This movie tells the true story of Richard Williams (played by Will Smith), and his journey to help his daughters, Venus and Serena (Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton), become tennis legends.
Yes, Will Smith won an Oscar for this movie the night of The Slap. But I'd rather talk about the fact the real Venus and Serena Williams are executive producers and that Beyoncé and DIXSON won Best Original Song at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards for "Be Alive."
The movie has a 90 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 98 percent audience score, which proves this one is worth the watch.
Warner Bros. Entertainment/Columbia Pictures
Something's Gotta Give (2003)
Coastal Grandma summer isn't over yet! And nobody does Coastal Grandmother like Nancy Meyers. This summer movie follows Harry (Jack Nicholson) and his young girlfriend Marin (Amanda Peet) during their trip to her family's Hamptons house. But when they realize Marin's mom Erica (played by Diane Keaton) is also staying the weekend, things get a little more complicated — especially once Harry starts falling for Erica.
If you're looking for a movie that is pure nostalgia and pure vibes, then this is the perfect post-work, in your PJ's movie. It'll shake you right out of your Monday blues! Plus there is literally nothing more iconic than Diane Keaton's sweater + bucket hat + trousers.
A24
Waves (2019)
Still missing Euphoria season 3? We might not be able to see Alexa Demie as Maddy until next year but you can see her in Waves. The Williams family — Tyler (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), Emily (Taylor Russell), Ronald (Sterling K. Brown), and Catherine (Renée Elise Goldsberry) — must navigate loss and forgiveness after a tragedy that tests their bonds as a family.
Waves has a rating of 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb, and an 84 percent Rotten Tomatoes score. If you need extra convincing, my group chat still talks about this movie 5 years later. That's how impactful it is.
