4 Surprisingly Emotional Movies To Stream Before They Leave Netflix On September 1
New movies come and go very quickly these days, and it's easy to get lost scrolling through Hulu, Apple TV, Prime Video…you get the picture. That means that while we're getting a slew of new September movies, there are also some hidden gems leaving Netflix on September 1. If you're craving a night in with a friend or a partner (or some me, myself, and I time), these are four movies on Netflix you'll want to watch before they're gone. Read up on the movies that just dropped on Netflix too!
The Blind Side (2009)
Based on the true story of NFL player Michael Oher, The Blind Side follows Michael's journey as a homeless teen who's taken in by Leigh Anne, her husband Sean, and their kids Collins and SJ. Despite the fact they're wildly different, Michael quickly becomes a part of the family — and the local football team.
The Blind Side stars Sandra Bullock, Quinton Aaron, Tim McGraw, Lily Collins, and Kathy Bates.
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)
Superhero fans can get pretty passionate about which Spider-Man is their favorite Spider-Man. For me, it's Andrew Garfield. In this movie on Netflix, Peter Parker is up against Electro, who has electric powers after a workplace accident, and Harry Osborne, who has secretly become a terrifying version of the Green Goblin. This sequel to 2012 The Amazing Spider-Man is my favorite because you get an even deeper look at Peter's relationships and the stakes are higher than ever. Plus, Emma Stone just shines.
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, and Sally Field.
The Edge of Seventeen (2016)
Nadine has always been a little strange, and unfortunately, that makes her a high school outcast. She struggles in her relationships with her brother Darian and her mom, especially after the death of her father, but Nadine is grateful for her best friend Krista as their teenage years get increasingly more chaotic. Well, until Krista starts dating Darian. But when Nadine strikes up a friendship with her teacher, she realizes life doesn't seem so hopeless after all.
The Edge of Seventeen stars Hailee Steinfeld, Woody Harrelson, Kyra Sedgwick, Haley Lu Richardson, and Blake Jenner.
First Sunday (2008)
Best friends Durell and LeeJohn need money, and they need it fast. After a few failed money-making schemes, they decide the only thing left to do is rob the local church — and end up inadvertently taking members of the church congregation hostage. This comedy is an unexpected look at family, and the power of second chances. Don't be surprised if this movie makes you cry as much as it makes you laugh!
First Sunday stars Ice Cube, Tracy Morgan, Katt Williams, Loretta Devine, and Michael Beach.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!