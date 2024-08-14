'My Life With The Walter Boys' Season 2 Is Officially Filming! Here's When To Expect New Episodes.
Drama lovers are living large thanks to The Summer I Turned Pretty, Sweet Magnolias, and now My Life With The Walter Boys season 2! The show (which is basically Friday Night Lights meets Dawson's Creek) spent some time at the number one spot on Netflix’s Global English Top 10 TV list (and joined the list in 88 other countries). Netflix renewed it for a sophomore season in December 2023, and the great news is that My Life With the Walter Boys season 2 just started filming. Here's everything you need to know — and don't forget to watch our interview with the cast, too!
Is there going to be My Life With the Walter Boys season 2?
Yes, there will be a My Life With the Walter Boys season 2! Netflix renewed the new TV show in December of 2023. The second season started filming in Calgary, Canada on August 14, 2024. Showrunner Melanie Halsall is returning for season 2, as is executive producer Ed Glauser. Becky Hartman Edwards will also serve as an EP.
While there's no book for My Life With the Walter Boys season 2, author Ali Novak revealed her upcoming sequel book won't influence the show, saying “none of the content that I am currently writing will be in the second season. They’ve just taken different directions. Still all the same characters that we love.”
When is the My Life With the Walter Boys season 2 release date?
We don't have an official release date for My Life With the Walter Boys season 2 yet, but there's a good chance we could see it in 2025. Considering season 1, which started streaming in December of 2023, premiered a little over a year after filming ended, it's safe to assume we'll get another December release.
Who's in the My Life With the Walter Boys season 2 cast?
We're sure to see Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, and Ashby Gentry return as Jackie, Cole, and Alex respectively. I'm also hoping we'll see other cast members like Marc Blucas, Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, Connor Stanhope, Dean Petriw, Alix West Lefler, Lennix James, and Sarah Rafferty!
What has the cast said about their time on the show?
The My Life With the Walter Boys cast has loved their time on the show! When the first season dropped, Nikki Rodriguez posted a selfie with Noah LaLonde and Ashby Gentry with the caption "Cheers to the best time of my life."
"NUMBER ONE IN THE WORLD," Ashby said in his own Instagram post when the show hit the streaming platform's top spot. "GRATEFUL IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT."
During our own interview with the main trio, they talked about how quickly the bonded on set. "We got deep," Noah told me over Zoom.
"Nothing says bonding like goofing off," Ashby said. "I think it's easy to become a family when you include a little bit of that."
"There's so many topics that the show covers," Nikki added. "Love, loss, grief, family, and chosen family, and I feel like those are all topics we've all experienced and can connect to."
Who does Jackie end up with in My Life with the Walter Brothers in the books?
In the My Life With the Walter Boys books, Alex and Jackie agree to just be friends after she confesses her feelings to Cole, who then confesses his own feelings in the pouring rain (dreamy!!). In the final episode of the TV show, Jackie confronts Cole after he glued her sister's broken teapot back together, and the two end up kissing. But then Cole finds Jackie has run back to New York City, leaving nothing but an "I'm sorry" note behind.
