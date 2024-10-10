Everybody Wants This! Netflix's 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 Is On Its Way.
All it takes is a few episodes of Nobody Wants This to realize it's one of the best rom-coms of the year — and that Adam Brody is still super hot. The series, which also stars Kristen Bell, has gone viral for everything from its hilariously relatable approach to dating to "the best kiss of all time" to how eloquently it explains the fear that we're too much for a romantic partner. With an 8.1 out of 10 on IMDb, a 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and literally millions of TikTok views, it's no surprise the show was just renewed for a second season. Here's everything we know about Nobody Wants This season 2.
Is there going to be a season 2 of Nobody Wants This?
Yes on October 10, Netflix announced that Nobody Wants This will be coming back for season 2. And (spoiler!!!) now that Joanne and Noah have decided to be together, and Noah's decided to give up his position as Head Rabbi, I have a feeling they'll have to deal with a lot of opinions. (Namely, Noah's mother).
"Creating Nobody Wants This will forever be a career highlight for me," creator Erin Foster says in a statement. "The incredible cast, crew, producers and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers' reactions to this series now that it's out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed. I’m so lucky to be able to continue this story, and to do it alongside Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who I've been such a fan of since Girls... Justice for healthy relationships being the most romantic!”
When is Nobody Wants This season 2 coming out?
We know season 2 is coming out in 2025, but stay tuned for an official Nobody Wants This season 2 release date.
Who's in the cast of Nobody Wants This season 2?
The Nobody Wants This cast includes Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Stephanie Faracy, Tovah Feldshuh, Paul Ben-Victor, Michael Hitchcock, Jackie Tohn, Sherry Cola, Shiloh Bearman, and Emily Arlook.
Does Nobody Wants This End on a Cliffhanger?
Nobody Wants This might not end on the same kind of thrilling, dramatic cliffhanger as Outer Banks season 4 part 1, but it definitely leaves us with a ton of questions. How will Joanne and Noah's families react to the news? What does life look like as a couple? Will Joanne be able to flaunt their relationship in front of all the teenagers? No matter what comes, these two are very much in love, and I can't wait to see them continue to heal and grow together.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!