'Palm Royale' Creator Teases "Bigger" Season 2: "Expect The Unexpected"
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The beautiful aesthetic and '60s fashion aren't the only reasons I loved Palm Royale. The Apple TV+ series, starring Laura Dern, Carol Burnett, and Kaia Gerber, was campy enough to catch my eye but also kept me on the edge of my seat during that insane finale. (Although I'll admit getting me in the mood for summer wasn't too bad either). And good news for fans of the new TV show — Palm Royale season 2 was just announced! Here's everything we know about the upcoming installment.
Is there a season 2 of Palm Royale?
Image via Apple TV+
Yes, we're getting a Palm Royale season 2! The second season was confirmed on June 6, 2024. "We are so thrilled to hear about season two," Laura Dern says in a statement (via THR). "Jayme [Lemons] and I with Jaywalker Pictures have been dreaming up this project for so long in hopes that audiences would have delicious fun with the radical ride that is the world of Palm Royale. We all can’t wait to get started.”
We know you're still thinking about THAT cliffhanger, and creator Abe Sylvia told THR that the team "wanted to create a situation where the audience gasped at the end, and we have to know what happens next."
"I think the audience should expect the unexpected," he continues. "I think they should expect us to double down on all the things that we did in season one, and go bigger."
When is Palm Royale season 2 coming out?
Image via Apple TV+
Hopefully we'll see new episodes of Palm Royale in 2025 — maybe just in time for next summer!
Who's in the cast of Palm Royale season 2?
Image via Apple TV+
Palm Royale features names like Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy, Kaia Gerber, Bruce Dern, and Carol Burnett. We're sure to see Laura and Kristen again, but stay tuned for more official casting announcements!
How many episodes will there be of Palm Royale?
Image via Apple TV+
Palm Royale season 1 features 10 episodes, so it's safe to assume season 2 will have the same amount.
Are you excited for Palm Royale season 2? Let us know in the comments!
Lead image via Apple TV+
This post has been updated.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!