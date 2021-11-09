Your Guide To Pet-Friendly Holiday Decor
While holiday decor is festive, fun, and colorful, sometimes it isn't always pet-friendly. It's all too easy for your furry friend to get into that delicious holiday food, chew up your decor, or even bring down the Christmas tree. We know that trying to keep your houseplants and throw blankets from getting chewed up is a year-round (not to mention full-time) job, but the holiday season introduces lots of other factors that you don't want to forget about! Check out these tips for pet-proofing your decor.
The Christmas Tree
While Buddy accidentally bringing the tree down is a highlight from Elf, it's less fun irl. There are a few ways you can keep the tree upright. Not only can you get a water pot for your tree that screw into the trunk, you can also try securing a fishing line from the top of the tree to a nail in the wall — you can even hide it under the tree topper.
Trim the branches off the bottom of the tree so that the ornaments aren't hanging low enough to be even more of a temptation. You should also keep all of your pets' toys and food away from the tree so there's no reason for them to go near it. If you can't seem to keep them from coming up to the tree, try a different approach: Cats don't like aluminum foil or citrus fruits, according to PETA, so wrap the base of your tree in foil or hide orange and lemon slices in the branches.
Harmful Plants
There are quite a few holiday plants that gets your home in the Christmas spirit but that could actually be a harm to your pets. Make sure you keep mistletoe and Poinsettias, which can both be toxic to pets, out of their reach. While the plants aren't always fatal, that's definitely something you don't want to mess with!
Similarly, the fir tree oil found on Christmas trees (plus the fact that their needles are super sharp) can make your pets sick. Always keep the tree's water covered so that your pet doesn't get sick from drinking it.
Gifts + Wrapping
Gift wrapping (as well as any presents that may be inside) should definitely not be part of your pet's diet! Since they won't be able to digest the paper or plastic properly, those materials could get stuck in your pet's stomach. Try setting up a pet fence around the tree to keep your furry friend from snacking on the gifts, or find a new way to wrap your gifts that doesn't include wrapping paper — like using tea towels!
Chewing Up Decor
We've all come home to torn Santa pillows and fluff all over the living room, right? To keep this from becoming a less-than-fun holiday tradition, try spraying a pet-repellent spray on your throw pillows, or even on the tree itself, to discourage pets from tearing into them. Keep candy jars covered and in high places that your pets won't be able to reach. You can also display your more precious ornaments and decor on shelves or in other rooms in case your pet decides to go for the tree anyway.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others and earn commissions, but we always offer genuine editorial recommendations.
