21 Sugar-Free Holiday Recipes That Don't Sacrifice Flavor
As much as we love the holiday season, the abundance of sugary snacks is not always our favorite part. (They taste good, but man can they make us feel bad!) We rounded up some sugar-free holiday recipes so you can take part in the festivities without having to sacrifice your favorite snacks — and if anything wasn't sugar-free, we found substitutes so you don't have give anything up this holiday season!
Challah
Prep for this year's Hanukkah with a soft and chewy modern take on Challah bread, adapted from the French Culinary Institute's recipe. Once you've tried this recipe you won't want to buy it ever again!
Substitute Stevia to make this recipe sugar-free.
Spiced Winter Mojito
After you've finished baking Christmas cookies, buying gifts, and prepping for the holiday party you're finally hosting, pour yourself a holiday cocktail! This mojito has homemade Christmas spiced rum (which also makes a great gift, btw) and homemade gingerbread syrup.
Substitute no-sugar Stevia to make this recipe sugar-free.
Keto Eggnog
Perfect for sipping while you watch your favorite holiday movie or decorate the Christmas tree, this recipe swaps sugar for some sweetener to keep everything keto-friendly. Don't forget to sprinkle on some nutmeg or cinnamon (or add in your favorite booze) to give this drink some extra holiday spice. It's also one of our favorite ways to sweeten coffee during the winter in lieu of coffee creamer.
Pressure Cooker Keto Pumpkin Pie
Goodbye pumpkin spice, hello pumpkin pie! This pie, from our Keto-approved recipe roundup, is great for any holiday get together because even though it's sugar-free, it's sweet enough to please everyone else. Plus, since you're making it in your pressure cooker, it's a whole lot faster and easier to make than the pies of Thanksgivings past.
DIY Peppermint Bark
We would like to thank whoever thought about melting candy canes into chocolate because December just isn't the same without peppermint bark. These four-ingredient minty treats are easy, tasty, and will stay good in the freezer until New Years' (even though they'll be long gone by then). They're also great to give as a gift for your friends and family.
Substitute no-sugar dark chocolate chips, white chocolate, and peppermints to make this recipe sugar-free.
Vegan Peanut Butter Cookies
The same way that peanut butter and jelly became one of our childhood staples, peanut butter cookies have become a holiday season staple as we've gotten older. With just three ingredients, these rich, chewy cookies take less than 30 minutes to make and won't leave you feeling crumby (crumb-y, get it?) after a sugar crash. If you can't have peanuts, try swapping peanut butter for sunflower butter.
Substitute Monkfruit Sweetener to make this recipe sugar-free.
Hot Chocolate Doughnuts
We're planning on drinking hot chocolate all season long, and we'll always say yes to a new way to consume the holiday favorite. Along with pumpkin puree (what?!) and espresso powder, these donuts have a to-die-for coconut hot chocolate glaze. Once you've made this recipe, try adding that glaze on top of cupcakes and cakes... or just eat it with a spoon.
Substitute no-sugar dark chocolate chips to make this recipe sugar-free.
Chocolate Cupcakes
If you're not a huge fan of pies, gingerbread, or other popular holiday sweets, you might want to try these chocolate cupcakes. Because who doesn't love chocolate cupcakes?! Not only are they a great treat to make all year long, but for the holiday season, you can experiment with adding peppermint, cinnamon, or nutmeg to make these cupcakes extra festive.
Substitute no-sugar dark chocolate chips and raspberry jam to make this recipe sugar-free.
Keto Sticky Toffee Pudding
This English dessert from our sugar-free dessert roundup is moist and decadent, and it doesn't hurt that you can make it right in your Instant Pot! While the cake is baking, you can make the sauce (which only requires) five ingredients by the way) and serve them fresh together — just make sure the sauce has cooled to room temperature first!
Sugar-Free Sprinkles
From cupcakes to donuts to cookies, desserts made with sprinkles are a MUST during the holiday season. Good thing there's a sugar-free recipe! The best part about making sprinkles yourself is that you can pick which colors you use. Whether you pick gold and white or red and green, your desserts will be extra festive!
Healthy Chocolate Chip Cookies
Santa has to have his treats, and what's more classic than chocolate chip cookies? But if you're looking to make a better-for-you recipe, this pick is butter-free, gluten-free, and can easily be made vegan. We never thought we'd be this excited about cookies that have garbanzo beans in them, but here we are.
Substitute no-sugar dark chocolate chips to make this recipe sugar-free.
Image via Shayna Douglas/Unsplash
Peppermint Mocha
Whether you're looking for a healthier alternative to your go-to Starbucks drink or want to save some extra money, try making your this Christmasy recipe at home. It's easier than you think and if you make it yourself, you have much more control over what you're drinking. We'll take a cup, please!
Substitute Monkfruit Sweetener to make this recipe sugar-free.
Homemade Hot Fudge
You can forget buying chocolate syrup because this hot fudge is almost too good to be true. Try serving it with your favorite fruit (we're suckers for chocolate-covered strawberries), pouring it over a cake, or dipping some cookies in for a dessert that's festive *and* tasty.
Substitute no-sugar dark chocolate chips and Stevia to make this recipe sugar-free.
Gwyneth Paltrow's Potato Apple Latkes with Smoked Salmon
You don't have to be a chef to make an awesome holiday dish! Take your Hanukkah table to the next level with a recipe straight from our celebrity recipe roundup, that's easier than it looks. Featuring apples, salmon, and either sour cream or creme fraiche, an already delicious dish becomes something unforgettable.
Blueberry Pancakes
Pancakes have literally been around since Ancient Rome, and even through they're simple to make, we're just as excited to tear into these pancakes as we were when we were kids.
Substitute no-sugar condensed milk and Swerve confectioner's sweetener to make this recipe sugar-free.
Naughty and Nice Cocktails
We're all for upgrading our usual rum and cokes for this holiday version. Gather all the ingredients for a cocktail bar and have a cocktail party with your friends!
Substitute no-sugar Stevia, Coke Zero, cherry syrup, whipped cream, and the sugarless hot fudge from earlier in this post to make this recipe sugar-free.
Peppermint Chocolate Butter
Once we get into December, it's time to put away the apple butter and replace it with peppermint chocolate butter. We can't wait to eat this on toast, biscuits, and fruit. Try swapping the butter with dairy-free margarine for a vegan alternative recipe.
Substitute no-sugar dark chocolate chips and peppermints to make this recipe sugar-free.
Mini Charcuterie Board
This tiny charcuterie board for one is the perfect office lunch — think of it like an upgraded Lunchable! Since it's just for you, you have total control about what goes on it, meaning you can add your favorite berries, cheeses, and meats for a lunch that has your name written all over it.
Substitute no-sugar Brown Swerve Sweetener to make this recipe sugar-free.
Sweet Potato Pie Egg Rolls
Sweet potato pie has become a Kwanzaa staple, and this year you can give it a modern spin with some egg roll wraps. These babies are great for friends and family of all ages, especially since they come in such tiny, bite-sized pieces. The best part? These rolls are baked instead of fried, so while they're still crunchy, they won't leave you feeling icky.
Substitute no-sugar Brown Swerve Sweetener, marshmallows, Swerve confectioner's sweetener, and Monkfruit Sweetener to make this recipe sugar-free.
Cinnamon Bun Pecan Pie
There's nothing like the smell of fresh cinnamon buns on a cold winter morning. And there's nothing like the smell of a fresh pecan pie ready for dinner. But what you know what would make them better? Combining them!!! That's right, this recipe is made with a cinnamon bun pie crust and epic pecan pie filling. Um, yes please.
Substitute no-sugar Brown Swerve Sweetener, Stevia, and honey to make this recipe sugar-free.
Sweet Potato Goat Cheese + Honey Appetizers
Whether you're looking for winter charcuterie board ideas or you want to upgrade your afternoon snack, you can't go wrong with these bites. You can add different kinds of cheese, pomegranate seeds, or spices for different combinations.
