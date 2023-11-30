It’s the go-to that just about everyone loves: Pizza. It can be made in any number of ways and customized to your taste, making it a great option for everyone, no matter their different tastes and dietary needs. Luckily for you, we’re making things easy by compiling the best of the best pizza recipes (and flatbread recipes) in one place. So what are you waiting for? Let’s jump into this comprehensive guide...and preheat the oven! 😉
Leveling Up Your Pizza Game
We’ll begin with some unique options to get your taste buds going. Our guide 30 Outside-The-Pizza-Box Pizza Recipes does just that. Whether it’s pesto pizza with fresh veggies, chicken enchilada pizza, truffled mushroom naan pizza, bacon and brussel sprouts pizza (you read that right), or BBQ ranch rainbow pizza, we have something for everyone. There are vegan and vegetarian options mixed in. We also have a separate list of unusual pizza toppings.
Now we want to go to the next level. We’ve got 15 Recipes, Tools + Upgrades To Seriously Level Up Your Homemade Pizza. It starts with toppings: hot honey, pecans, and prosciutto will all add an extra punch. Then you take your game up a notch with the perfect oven, like the Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven or a Sienna Brick Textured Pizza Oven. Continue on with the right appliances: pizza scissors with a spatula built in, a proper cut and serve board, a black metal spiral cone, and a pizza cutter wheel. Now you’re cooking.
All Kinds of Types of Pizzas
It’s a night in. What are you baking? We’ve got 13 Best Homemade Pizza Recipes at the ready. There’s the 15-minute pizza that is quick and easy. You can perfect a fluffy-yet-crispy crust with a cast-iron skillet pizza. You might go healthy with a grilled kale pesto and corn pizza. You could make a pizza bowl, or homemade greek yogurt pizza dough. You could make mini pizzas. All of the options are there with handy links to the recipes for you.
If you’re feeling Chicago style, you might opt for a deep dish pizza. We’ve got a roundup of deep dish pizza recipes. That list spans from a vegan option to skillet deep dish, crock pot deep dish, and pretzel crust deep dish, with plenty more ideas in between.
And if you’re feeling the love, you can always make an adorable heart-shaped pizza. We’ve got you covered there too.
The Best Options For Dessert Pizza
Time for dessert! We have 16 dessert pizza recipes ready to go for you. It might have a cinnamon roll base. It could be filled with delicious nuts, fruit, and cheese. You might make a s’more pizza or an apple crumble flatbread. Or you might make something else. It’s up to you.
Naan and Flatbread Recipes For Something Different
You can also stray away from pizza and opt for one of its close cousins, naan or flatbread. We have 22 Naan Pizza Recipes for you to hit the ground running with a super easy option, an air-fryer version, smoked salmon, roasted tomato, and peach caprese naan. Hungry yet?
Or maybe you’re thinking of flatbread. You can’t miss our 30 Flatbread Recipes That are *Almost* Better Than Pizza. Hummus flatbread, Indian flatbread, artichoke a la mode flatbread, Chipotle avocado flatbread, grilled steak and gorgonzola flatbread, roasted vegetable flatbread … the list goes on. If inspiration hasn’t struck yet, we have 24 more flatbread and pizza recipes, ranging from cheeseburger pizza and pizza pop parts to grilled corn and berry hummus flatbread. Surely you’ll find something to make.
