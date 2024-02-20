25 Pork Loin Recipes That Are Packed With Flavor & Sure To Impress
Aleena Malik is a freelance writer specializing in entertainment and pop culture stories, shopping and style trend reporting, and food and recipe hacks. Aleena has written for publications like Brit + Co, Screen Rant and We Got This Covered and has worked for The Walt Disney Company and Estee Lauder. She is an avid reader, a passionate consumer of entertainment, and a total coffee connoisseur.
Tired of your same old chicken and beef rotation on your weekly menu? Let's talk pork loin! It's a game-changer in the kitchen, given how tender and easy to cook it is. Whether you're into succulent roasts or crave a little more than a regular old pork chop, pork loin's got your back. Fortunately, I curated 25 pork loin recipes so you can slot them into your next meal plan lineup ASAP. So grab your apron and let's get cooking!
Applewood Smoked Mango Pork Quesadillas
Image via Half-Baked Harvest
These applewood-smoked mango quesadillas are a flavor fiesta in your mouth! The fresh pork loin pairs nicely with the sharp shredded cheese, diced mango, and spicy rice. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Bulgogi BBQ Pork Tacos with Charred Tomatillo Sesame Sauce + Spring Onion Slaw
Image via Half-Baked Harvest
These bulgogi BBQ pork tacos have a mouthful of a name but trust me, it's worth saying. They're so flavorful and easy to put together that you're going to want to make them a part of your weekly dinner rotation! (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Grilled Pork Loin
Image via The Real Food Dietitians
This recipe has been dubbed the "best grilled pork loin" for good reason! It produces tender and delicious pork every time and the simple and flavorful dry rub is always a hit. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Pineapple Glazed Pork Roast with Bacon Wild Rice Stuffing
Image via Half-Baked Harvest
This pineapple glazed pork roast recipe manages to be so simple yet so elegant. The rice is beyond flavorful and pairs super nicely with the pork for an unforgettable meal. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
One-Pan Pork Loin With Brussels And Apples
Image via The Real Food Dietitians
Is there anything better than a delicious meal that comes together in just one pan? This recipe delivers just that and is full of complimentary flavors that will satisfy the entire dinner table! (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Easy Crock Pot Pork Roast Recipe With Vegetables And Gravy
Image via The Real Food Dietitians
If you haven't added a crockpot to your life, you're missing out! This cozy and delicious pork roast recipe comes together in no time thanks to the help of a handy dandy crockpot. (viaThe Real Food Dietitians)
Grilled Honey Garlic Pork Chops With Honey Mustard Sauce
Image via The Real Food Dietitians
I won't judge you if your mouth is already watering! These grilled honey garlic pork chops are easy, juicy, and tender, so it's totally normal if you're salivating just thinking about them. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Pork Loin Steaks in Creamy Shallot & Mushroom Sauce
Image via Vikalinka
This recipe comes together in under 20 minutes and is seriously to die for! Pork loin steaks are cooked with mushrooms, rosemary, and shallots in a rich and creamy sauce. Yummm! (via Vikalinka)
Air Fryer Boneless Pork Chops
Image via Vikalinka
If the air fryer isn't already your best friend, this recipe is going to make it be. These Asian-inspired air fryer boneless pork chops come together in around 15 minutes and are mouth-wateringly juicy! (via Vikalinka)
Boneless Pork Chops With Apple & Cider
Image via Vikalinka
These boneless pork chops are braised in apple cider with onions, garlic, thyme, and cream. They're tender and juicy, making them the ultimate comfort food. (via Vikalinka)
Glazed Pork Loin Roast
Image via Averie Cooks
This pork loin is coated in a dry spice rub that's packed with flavor! To make things even better, it's then topped with a tangy brown sugar glaze before being roasted. (via Averie Cooks)
Slow Cooker Pork Loin Roast with Balsamic Glaze
Image via Averie Cooks
The prep work for this slow cooker pork loin is only 5 minutes, so I'm sure you're already sold on this recipe! Aside from that, it's tender and juicy and topped with a delicious honey balsamic glaze. (via Averie Cooks)
Slow Cooker Korean Pork Tacos
Image via Completely Delicious
These Korean pork tacos come together in a slow cooker with minimal effort! That doesn't mean they don't taste amazing though. They're just the right blend of sweet, savory, and spicy. (via Completely Delicious)
Slow Cooker Rosemary Balsamic Pork Roast
Image via Completely Delicious
This pork roast is bursting with flavor thanks to fresh rosemary and balsamic vinegar. It's super easy to make and is one of the best weeknight dinners. (via Completely Delicious)
Roasted Parmesan Pork Tenderloin
Image via The Original Dish
This roasted parmesan pork tenderloin is flavored nicely with apples and fennel. It's hearty and feels like the ultimate fall dish but is perfect all year round. (via The Original Dish)
Pork Chow Mein
Image via Woman Scribbles
This pork chow mein comes together in under an hour and is made with ground pork, veggies, and noodles! (via Woman Scribbles)
Pork Tenderloin with Potatoes
Image via Two Peas & Their Pod
This juicy and tender baked pork tenderloin pairs beautifully with crispy potatoes. The easy one-sheet pan meal is absolutely perfect for hosting or for when you just want a yummy weeknight meal. (via Two Peas & Their Pod)
Quick Pork Fried Rice
Image via The Fast Recipe
As the name suggests, this recipe is super quick to whip up! It takes less than 20 minutes to come together and is a deliciously filling and satisfying meal. (via The Fast Recipe)
Bacon Wrapped Pork Loin with Apple Cider Gravy
Image via Bowl of Delicious
What's so great about this meal is that it's super easy to whip up ahead of time. It's a great recipe to make for a fancy dinner party, but it's also perfect for a cozy night at home. (via Bowl of Delicious)
Roast Pork Tenderloin with Vanilla Apple Chutney
Image via Bowl of Delicious
This roast pork tenderloin is the ultimate blend of savory and sweet. The vanilla apple chutney tastes like something out of a gourmet restaurant but is surprisingly easy to make! (via Bowl of Delicious)
Baked Pork Loin
Image via Where Is My Spoon?
This recipe proves that sometimes the simplest ones are the best! It's juicy and tender and marinated in an incredible mixture of spices. (via Where Is My Spoon?)
Cream Cheese Stuffed Pork Tenderloin
Image via Where Is My Spoon?
This pork tenderloin recipe is one of the best of the best. The tender filets are filled with cream cheese and bacon, making for a moist and flavorful meal you won't forget. (via Where Is My Spoon?)
Juicy Apricot Glazed Pork Tenderloin
Image via Where Is My Spoon?
This apricot glazed pork tenderloin is super simple to make and takes less than 30 minutes. It uses few ingredients but makes for an unforgettable meal! (via Where Is My Spoon?)
Candied Pecan Crusted Pork Tenderloin with Baked Pears
Image via A Spicy Perspective
This candied pecan-crusted pork tenderloin with pears is an elegant meal that will impress at any dinner party! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Pan Fried Korean Pork Chops
Image via A Spicy Perspective
These pan-fried Korean pork chops are bursting with flavor. They're bold and spicy but super simple to make. Win, win! (via A Spicy Perspective)
