You Definitely Wanna Bookmark This Pumptini Recipe Before The VPR S11 Premiere
The first time I bellied up to the SUR bar — with everyone's favorite manager, Peter standing off in the corner, absolutely macking on a beautiful blonde woman — I knew what needed to be done. If I'm in West Hollywood, I'm getting a Pumptini — no question about it. There's just something so fun and fantastical about sipping this sugar-rimmed cocktail I've watched my faves sling at the SUR for season after season.
Unfortunately, I live all the way across the country from the ever-dramatic, ever-exciting Vanderpump hotspot, leaving the Pumptini a plane ride away. There's no way I could head to my neighborhood NYC bar and ask for the Lisa Vanderpump special, could I?
As Vanderpump Rules Season 11 nears, I was in desperate need of an at-home Pumptini recipe ASAP. If Jax Taylor can make it, surely I can hack it myself at home, right? After scouring the internet — and some highly necessary VPR rewatches for research 😉 — I found the perfect Pumptini recipe.
So if James Kennedy shouting, "Another Pumptini," lives in your head rent-free, this one's for you. Here's the Pumptini recipe, perfect for all your happy hour, VPR watch party, and just-because-I-need-a-drink needs! Cheers!
Pumptini Ingredients:
- 3 raspberries
- 2 oz vodka
- 3/4 oz orange liqueur
- 3/4 oz grapefruit juice
- 3/4 oz lime juice
- 3/4 oz simple syrup
How To Make A Pumptini
1. Muddle three raspberries in the bottom of a cocktail shaker.
2. Pour your vodka and orange liqueur into the muddled berries.
3. Add your lime juice, grapefruit juice, and simple syrup to the mix.
4. Shake well and strain into a chilled, sugar-rimmed glass.
The OG Pumptini Recipe
Watch Eric, the creator of the Pumptini, give the crew a rundown on how to make this iconic cocktail at Pump!
Header image via SUR Restaurant & Lounge
