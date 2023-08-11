Watch This Exclusive Clip From Lucy Hale And Grant Gustin's "Puppy Love"
Love is in the air in Lucy Hale and Grant Gustin's new rom comPuppy Love. After a first date gone wrong, their characters Nicole and Max decide to never speak again — until they learn their dogs have puppies on the way. Before the movie drops on August 18, check out our exclusive clip featuring Max having a hilarious misunderstanding at the pharmacy.
What is Puppy Love about?
According to the movie's official synopsis, "After a disastrous first date, wild child Nicole (Lucy Hale) and socially anxious Max (Grant Gustin) vow to lose each other’s numbers, until they learn that their dogs found a love match, and now puppies are on the way! The hilariously mismatched Nicole and Max are forced to become responsible co-parents, but may end up finding love themselves."
With an opposites attract romance, humor, and two of our favorite actors (not to mention cute dogs, hello!), this is going to be the perfect end-of-summer movie!
Where can I watch Puppy Love movie 2023?
You can watch Puppy Love on Amazon Freevee starting August 18.
Who's in the movie?
In addition to Grant and Lucy, the film stars Jane Seymour, Michael Hitchcock, and Nore Davis.
BuzzFeed Studios and Lionsgate are behind the film. Michael Philip and Jason Moring serve as producers (Richard Alan Reid, Jonah Peretti, Brian Etting, and Josh Etting are all executive producing), while Reid and Nicholas Fabiano direct. The script was written by Greg Glienna, Peter Stass, Kirsten Guenther, Dan Scheinkman, and Reid.
Is Puppy Love based on a true story?
Puppy Love was inspired by BuzzFeed’s viral Puppyhood. The 2015 series followed a man who found his soulmate in a puppy. (We're not crying, you are!)
Watch Our Exclusive Clip For "Puppy Love"
Lead image via Paulina Stevens/Amazon Freevee
