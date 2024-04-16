Rachel Zegler + Kit Connor’s “Romeo + Juliet” Will Make You Fall In Love With Shakespeare
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
It looks like Rachel Zegler simply cannot escape the trope of star-crossed lovers. After playing a goddess who falls for a human in Shazam! 2 and District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Rachel is back as the OG star-crossed lover, Juliet Capulet, opposite Kit Connor's Romeo. The new show hits Broadway later this year, which means fall 2024 is going to be moodier, more romantic, and way angstier than ever.
In their first TikTok, Romeo and Juliet, er, I mean Rachel and Kit, tease early access to tickets. Kit's wearing a black tank while Rachel is getting into the Y2K spirit with a v-neck halter top. They're both wearing necklaces which has me wondering what kind of accessories their characters will share! Here's everything you need to know about the new Broadway show, including whether Romeo + Juliet is a musical, when it premieres, and how to sign up for early access to tickets.
Is the new Romeo + Juliet a musical?
Yes, Rachel Zegler's new Romeo + Juliet is a musical! Taylor Swift's longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff is writing the music, while Sonya Tayeh (who's worked on Broadway shows like Moulin Rouge! The Musical!and The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window) will choreograph.
When is Romeo + Juliet opening?
You can watch Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor in this new Broadway musical this fall. You can sign up for early access to tickets (which will open in May 2024) here.
What is Romeo + Juliet about?
Romeo + Juliet follows two star-crossed lovers from totally different families who defy the odds to be together (which sounds similar to Lucy Gray Baird and Coriolanus Snow if you ask me). While it's a tale as old as time, this iteration promises to feel brand new.
"The youth are f*cked," the official synopsis reads. "Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way."
This new take on Romeo and Juliet's story looks like it will be the kind of social commentary that will stick in your brain and leave you in tears at the same time, and TBH, I can't wait.
Where else can I watch Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor?
In addition to Romeo + Juliet and The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, you can watch Rachel Zegler in West Side Story and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. She's also starring as Snow White in the live-action Disney movie!
Kit Connor stars as Nick in Heartstopper, and also has a role in War & Peace, His Dark Materials, and this year's fall movieThe Wild Robot alongside Pedro Pascal, Lupita Nyong'o, Stephanie Hsu, and Catherine O'Hara.
