You Already Know Minka Kelly — Meet The Rest Of The 'Ransom Canyon' Cast!

ransom canyon cast
Anna Kooris/Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Mar 19, 2025
The internet is already buzzing about Netflix's new romantic Western drama, Ransom Canyon, which drops on the streamer April 17. It's got everything: secrets, romance, horses. And plenty of standout stars. Here's a full rundown of the Ransom Canyon cast, because the lineup is almost too good to be true. Until the show drops, stock up on The 10 Best Cowboy Boots Right Now ;).

Keep reading to meet the full Ransom Canyon cast before the Netflix TV show premieres on April 17.

1. Josh Duhamel as Staten Kirkland

josh duhamel in ransom canyon on netflix

Netflix

Josh Duhamel stars as Staten Kirkland, the owner of Double K Ranch who's fighting to protect his ranch and his way of life.

2. Minka Kelly as Quinn O'Grady

minka kelly in ransom canyon

Anna Kooris/Netflix

We'll also see Euphoria and Friday Night Lights star Minka Kelly as Quinn O’Grady. Quinn's back from a life in New York as a concert pianist and is looking for a new start.

3. Marianly Tejada as Ellie Estevez

Marianly Tejada as Ellie

Netflix

Marianly Tejada (who you'll recognize from One of Us is Lying) stars as Ellie Estevez, who yearns to leave an impact on Ransom Canyon. But while she's as tough as they come, she also checks in on Cap.

4. Jack Schumacher as Yancy Grey

Jack Schumacher as Yancy

Netflix

Jack Schumacher plays the charming, mysterious Yancy Grey, who has a secret past he's struggling to keep hidden from Ellie and the rest of Ransom Canyon.

5. Eoin Macken as Davis Collins

Eoin Macken as Davis Collins

Ursula Coyote/NBC

Eoin Macken stars as Davis Collins, who owns Bar W Ranch and constantly buts heads with Staten over capitalizing on the land — and over Quinn.

6. James Brolin as Cap

james brolin as cap

Netflix

Sweet Tooth's James Brolin stars as ex-Army captain Cap, who owns Fuller Ranch.

7. Lizzy Greene as Lauren Brigman

Garrett Wareing in ransom canyon

Netflix

Lizzy Greene is a part of the Ransom Canyon cast as Lauren Brigman, head cheerleader, sheriff's daughter, and girlfriend to quarterback Reid. But she dreams of leaving for Austin, and isn't expecting Lucas to capture her heart.

8. Garrett Wareing as Lucas Russell

Garrett Wareing as Lucas

NBC

Garrett Wareing stars as Lucas Russell, who's working to provide for his family and dreaming of a life beyond the Canyon.

9. Andrew Liner as Reid Collins

Andrew Liner as Reid

Jose Haro/Peacock

Andrew Liner plays Reid Collins, who's dealing with secrets of his own and hides his desire to be loved behind a cocky exterior.

Read up on the latest Ransom Canyon news for more!

