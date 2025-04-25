The 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Cast Has FINALLY Found Its Leads

The first Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping cast announcements are here, and we love them like all-fire! After some popular casting rumors went insanely viral, everyone couldn't stop talking about who would play Haymitch Abernathy and Lenore Dove. And we finally have our answer. (And hopefully Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket is our next announcement!)

Meet the Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping cast before the movie premieres November 20, 2026.

1. Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy Hugh Stewart Following in the footsteps of Woody Harrelson in the original Hunger Games series, Joseph Zada will play a young Haymitch Abernathy, who turns 16 at the beginning of Sunrise on the Reaping. Joseph Zada is currently starring in Invisible Boys as Charlie, and we'll see him as Johnny in Prime Video's We Were Liars and in Florence Pugh's East of Eden on Netflix.

2. Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird Kate Whyte We'll also see Gossip Girl's Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, another teen from District 12 and the love of Haymitch's life. In addition to Gossip Girl, you can see her in Hocus Pocus 2, as well the upcoming Shiver with Phoebe Dynevor (previously named Beneath the Storm) and 4 Kids Walk into a Bank.

3. Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Columbia Pictures You have definitely seen Mckenna Grace onscreen. This girl's been in everything! Gifted, Captain Marvel, Once Upon a Time, The Handmaid's Tale, I, Tonya — if a movie needed a young girl, Mckenna was booked. I can't wait to see her as Maysilee Donner!

Who else is in the Sunrise on the Reaping cast? Amazon We're still waiting to hear who will play President Snow, Plutarch Heavensbee, Effie Trinket, Maysilee Donner, Wyatt Callow, Louella McCoy and Lou Lou, Wiress, Mags, Beetee, and Ampert. But these two will be a fantastic lead. “The Hunger Games franchise has long been a launching pad for remarkable young actors, and Jo and Whitney carry that legacy forward with incredible heart, depth, and fire,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Co-President Erin Westerman told Deadline. “After auditioning hundreds of gifted performers from around the world, these two stood out — not just for their talent, but for the emotional truth they brought to these iconic roles." "Haymitch has always been a fan favorite, and his origin story is one of the most anticipated in the franchise," she continued. "His relationship with Lenore Dove is deeply woven into the emotional history of Panem. We can’t wait for fans to experience the story that shaped one of the most compelling characters in the series.” “Jo prepared like crazy and stole our hearts. Then Whitney took our breath away as Lenore Dove," producer Nina Jacobson added. "When we put the two of them together, it was one of those magical casting moments when you know your search has led you home.”

Was Lenore Dove related to Lucy Gray? Murray Close/Lionsgate It's hinted that Lenore Dove is Lucy Gray Baird's niece but their connection isn't directly confirmed. And Whitney Peak definitely looks like she could be related to Rachel Zegler (who played Lucy Gray in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes)!

Stay tuned for even more Sunrise on the Reaping cast announcements!

