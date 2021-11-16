Make These Bacon-Wrapped Sweet Potatoes As A Thanksgiving Appetizer (Or Side!)
Have you figured out your Thanksgiving menu yet? Whether you're serving up a turkey, vegan options, or all of the above, you probably want some super delicious sides and apps to complement your other Thanksgiving recipes. These bacon-wrapped sweet potatoes are so versatile, you can serve them before your meal, on the side, or even for breakfast on the morning of Thanksgiving. Delicious and Paleo-approved, they really have no downsides. Plus, bacon.
Bacon-Wrapped Sweet Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 3 medium sweet potatoes
- 20 slices bacon
- 1/4 teaspoon pink salt
- Freshly ground pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Cut sweet potatoes into thick cut wedges or fry shapes.
- Wrap each sweet potato with a piece of bacon, slightly overlapping the bacon on itself as it goes around the sweet potato.
- Place the sweet potatoes in a single layer onto the baking sheet, leaving an inch or two in between each one. Do in two batches if needed. Sprinkle salt and pepper on top.
- Bake for 35 minutes. Sweet potatoes should be tender and bacon crispy.
- Serve with ketchup, ranch, or aioli.
Want more Thanksgiving recipes and other meal ideas delivered right to your inbox? Sign up for our newsletter!
Photos and recipes by Sarah Anderson.
From Your Site Articles
- 17 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes - Brit + Co ›
- The Top Thanksgiving Recipes from All 50 States - Brit + Co ›
- 37 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Appetizers + Recipes - Brit + Co - Brit ... ›
- Healthy Thanksgiving Recipes To Gobble Up — Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›
- Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes — Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›
Maggie is a writer and editor based in Chicago (but constantly traveling). She writes primarily about wellness, mindfulness, astrology, and healthy living, and has a background in fitness and yoga instruction.