Here's The Secret To Making Your Own Homemade Taco Seasoning Blend
Tired of tacos that are generic and bland? Out of options for Taco Tuesday due to unhealthy, sodium-filled fast food ingredients? It's time for you to take action and mix it up — literally! With your very own DIY taco seasoning, you can ditch those bland, store-bought ingredients and prepare for a culinary blast. Who says tacos can't be a nutritious, balanced, and attractive meal? You'll not only be in complete control of the flavor but also dazzle your loved ones with your culinary skills.
Why go through the trouble of making homemade taco seasoning?
Image via Pexels/Los Muertos Crew
I know it's difficult to find time to make any food from scratch, however, there are numerous advantages to it. If you create your own spice blend at home, all the ingredient levels are under your control, which is advantageous if you're managing your sodium intake.
Making your own taco seasoning is actually significantly less expensive in the long run, even if you do not have all the ingredients in the house.
You can modify the recipe to suit your tastes by making your own taco spice. Not a fan of garlic? Just ignore it! Especially enjoy spicy foods? Increase the chili powder. It's your taco seasoning, so use your imagination as much as you like.
And if you're anything like me, once you experience the difference between homemade vs. bought Taco seasoning, you'll never go back to the store-bought version again.
Ingredients you'll need to make your homemade taco seasoning blend:
Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska
Now, let's gather the super-powered spices you'll need for your DIY taco seasoning adventure. Depending on how spicy you like your meals, use as little or as much as you want.
- Salt — as number one, of course, to bring out all the flavors
- Black pepper, to add a touch of sting
- Chili powder, for that spicy kick
- Ground cumin, for adding some earthy goodness
- Paprika, to include a smoky twist
- Garlic powder (because everything is better with garlic)
- Onion powder, to add a sweet and savory punch
- Dried oregano, for that herbal hue
Instructions for your DIY taco seasoning recipe:
Image via Pexels/Roman Odintsov
It's time to get creative and make your own unique taco seasoning blend now that the ingredients are prepared.
1. All the spices — chili powder, cumin powder, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, dried oregano, salt, and black pepper — can be combined in a small bowl.
🔥Pro tip: Feel free to add some cayenne pepper or red pepper flakes if you prefer your food very hot! Also, my personal preference is mixing smoked and hot paprika; it brings the spiciness to a whole new level!🔥
2. Next, blend all the ingredients with a spoon so that they are all distributed equally. Take time to breathe in that enticing scent.
3. Try a pinch of your homemade taco seasoning, then tweak the ingredients to suit your tastes. You want more heat? Increase the amount of cayenne or chili powder. Do you desire a smokier profile? Add more paprika. Keep in mind that you control the tacos you eat!
4. Once you're satisfied with the flavor, transfer your homemade taco seasoning to an airtight container or a spice jar. Put your own unique spin on the label, like "Taco Delight Combo" or "Flavor Fiesta!".
With each thrilling homemade taco seasoning adventure, your flavor game will level up! You have the freedom to delve into your personal preferences, from exploring various herb brands and adjusting the quantities and aroma of the seasoning.
🚨Here's my ultimate tip: make it a habit to measure and document your unique recipe each time, ensuring you can recreate the magic whenever you want!🚨
Now that you have your DIY taco seasoning in hand, it's time to test it on your tacos, quesadillas, and all your favorite Mexican-inspired dishes. Here is a couple of ideas for healthy recipes:
Bean & Cheese Quesadillas
Image via Feel Good Foodie
This recipe is one of my favorite creative twists on quesadillas, featuring crispy wonton wrappers filled with savory beans and gooey cheese. It makes me feel hungry as soon as I think of it! (via Feel Good Foodie)
Crispy BBQ Salmon Tacos
Image via Half Baked Harvest
A healthy take on traditional tacos, combining the irresistible crunch of crispy salmon with the bold and smoky notes of BBQ sauce. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Cool Ranch Taco Lasagna
Image via A Spicy Perspective
The flavorful richness of Cool Ranch is combined with the soothing layers of a traditional lasagna in this remarkable recipe, creating a mouthwatering fusion that will have you seeking seconds. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Walut Meat Vegan Tacos Recipe
Image via Veggie Society
Get your culinary world turned upside down with the Walnut Meat Vegan Tacos recipe! This is an excellent option for trying out your new Taco seasoning. (via Veggie Society)
Chickpea Tacos
Image via This Wife Cooks
These flavorful, filling, yet simple tacos are the ideal quick dinner option and can be made in 15 minutes! Perfect for Tuesday's delicious vegan taco choice! (via This Week Cooks)
Inspired to make homemade taco seasoning for your next taco night? Check out our other amazing Mexican recipes for more dinner inspo.
Header image via Pexels/Roman Odintsov