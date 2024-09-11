Taylor Swift Formally Endorses Kamala Harris And Tim Walz: “Calm And Not Chaos”
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
After the ABC News presidential debate, Taylor Swift formally endorsed Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on Instagram. Swift has slowly, but surely, crept her way into more and more political involvement over the years, with her endorsements only getting bigger and bolder. Here’s what she had to say!
The beloved international pop star posted an image of herself and her adorable cat, Benjamin Button, to tell her audience about the importance of voter registration — and ultimately truth in an election. This call for truth follows images that circled the internet, exhibiting Taylor Swift fans — some real women, and some AI-generated — endorsing Donald Trump. One image features a shirt with a depiction of Swift with an Uncle Sam-esque look that reads, "Taylor Swift wants you to vote for Donald Trump!" The former President even shared these images on Truth Social, posting, "I accept!"
After addressing the Donald Trump-supporting AI-generated elephant in the room, she said, “The simplest way to combat misinformation is the truth. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.”
Kate Green/Getty Images
Swift went on to describe that Harris “fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.” She explained that she sees Harris as a “steady, gifted leader” who will ultimately help the country accomplish more through “calm and not chaos.”
The Grammy winner then talked about Vice Presidential candidate, Governor Tim Walz, noting that she was “heartened and impressed” by his selection for the ticket. She continued by praising how Walz “has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”
Swift closed out her statement, saying that she’s done her research and made a choice, and encouraging her audience to do the same. She highlighted the fact that first-time voters need to remember to register soon, and that she finds “it’s actually much easier to vote early.” With a callout to go to her link in bio for more voter resources, she signed her post in the only way she could: “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady.”
The sign-off is in reference to a comment made by Republican Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator JD Vance. Vance previously alleged that the country was being run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”
One thing we know about Miss Taylor Swift? You don’t wanna mess with her or her three cats.
Netflix
This massive political move comes five years after Swift’s Netflix documentary, Miss Americana — a film that followed her life post-Reputation and pre-Lover, but essentially acted as a “coming out” documentary for being a Democrat. In the documentary, she stressed to her family and team that she didn’t want to sit idly by while people’s rights are on the line. She said, “If you can just shift the power in your direction by being bold enough, then it won’t be like this forever.”
Since then, she's endorsed Democratic State Senate hopeful, Phil Bredesen, and House of Representatives candidate, Jim Cooper, in the 2018 Tennessee elections. In her endorsement post, Swift explained that Bredesen's opponent, Marsha Blackburn, was a big concern for her. She wrote, "Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Re-authorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape." Swift continued, "She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values."
And while she noted her own political beliefs, Swift was sure to also remind folks that registering to vote is very important, no matter what!
Though her efforts in Tennessee didn't turn out the way Swift wished, that didn't stop her from remaining politically involved. In the 2020 election, Swift took this a step further to endorse Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Twitter and in V Magazine. In the article, Swift expressed concern for a woman's right to choose, the LGBTQIA+ community, people of color, global and health. This all came on the heels of the 2020 COVID pandemic and sweeping Black Lives Matter movement. She said, “I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election. Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”
And now her efforts continue for the 2024 general election. Swift's Instagram post has 8 million likes — and counting! — so far. While not every single one of these Instagram users may be eligible U.S. voters, it does show the incredible influence Taylor Swift is able to wield at any given moment.
Ultimately, this Taylor Swift fan is just happy to see her able to express her opinions more freely, time after time.
Read Taylor Swift's Full Statement Here:
"Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.
Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.
I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.
I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.
With love and hope,
Taylor Swift
Childless Cat Lady"
Looking for more pop culture news? Be sure to follow us on Facebook!
Header image via Kate Green/Getty Images
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.