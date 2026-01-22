From viral skincare dupes to the return of heart-shaped macarons, these are the only Trader Joe's finds you need to slay February 14th on a budget.
I Shop At Trader Joe’s Weekly: These Are The 9 Valentine’s Gifts Actually Worth Your Money
Paying Trader Joe’s a visit during peak Valentine’s season can be a dangerous game. Between all the limited-time desserts and seasonal skincare finds, the FOMO is very real in choosing what to and what not to buy. As someone who navigates the ever-so crowded aisles every single week, I’ve learned that not every seasonal drop is a winner. Some are simply overhyped on social media, while others are genuinely hidden gems. To save you the guesswork on your Valentine’s Day gifts and snacking options, I’ve narrowed down the top 9 picks of 2026 I think are absolute essentials for celebrating.
Add these Trader Joe’s Valentine’s gifts to your cart ASAP before they vanish for the year.
Sweetheart Bath Fizzer
This brand-new bath fizzer will be a must for anyone obsessed with moments of self care. Scented with notes of sweet berries, its heart shape is also downright perfect for the season. Find it in Trader Joe's beauty aisle now while supplies last.
Ultra Rich Body Wash Oil
This new $6 body oil from Trader Joe's will definitely fly off shelves fast, and not just because it makes a great special-feeling Valentine's gift. In fact, shoppers have compared it to a similar Sol de Janeiro product that goes for over four times the price of TJ's version. Did someone say dupe?!
Cookies 'n Cream Mini Sheet Cake
There's really no shortage at TJ's as far as sweets go. But as I mentioned, not everything is worth adding to your cart. After Trader Joe's recently launched this new mini sheet cake flavor for $6, I swiftly walked to my nearest store to try it, and I can confidently say it'll make an amazing V-Day treat for 2026! Laced with classic sandwich cookie flavor, I'd highly recommend decorating it a bit more for the holiday with some strawberries and perhaps some of Trader Joe's Valentine Sprinkle.
Heart Shaped Macarons
These come around at TJ's every Valentine's Day for a reason. They're so classic! Flavored with vanilla, strawberry, and raspberry, these heart-shaped macarons are undeniably festive and oh-so sweet. Find them in stores now for $5.99 (8-count).
Milk Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Hearts
Bring on all the chocolate, please! These newly-launched marshmallow hearts feature heart-shaped strawberry confections covered in milk chocolate for added indulgence. I think they'd be great as a charcuterie addition or even as a hot chocolate topper if it's still frigid come V-Day where you live. Points for versatility, plus a box is just $4.49.
Dozen Red Roses
Don't skip the roses if you're trying to go full romantic this Valentine's Day! Trader Joe's dozen goes for $14.99 in most locations.
For The Love Of Chocolate Mousse Cake
It's baaack! Trader Joe's beloved heart-shaped chocolate mousse cake is a must, plus it's great for sharing with your Valentine. It has a similar texture to my other favorite mousse treat from the grocer, the Raspberry Mousse Cakes, except it's exceptionally chocolatey. Find it before it runs out at your local store for $4.99.
Marula Oil Cream Cleanser
As far as non-food items go, Trader Joe's has plenty of luxe-looking options that'll impress your giftee without you actually having to spend a ton of money. This $6.99 marula cleanser is dermatologist-formulated to give the skin an ultra gentle clean so it won't feel noticeably stripped or dry. Plus, if irritation is a concern, it's made with 1% colloidal oatmeal to soothe redness and inflammation.
Honey Hydration Face Mask
This $7.99 hydrating face mask is so good, I stock up on it immediately every single time I run out. It's made with top-shelf skincare ingredients without costing a fortune – the ideal gift for skincare lovers, I must say.
