15 Unique Engagement and Wedding Gifts for the Happy Couple
Finding the perfect gift to celebrate a bestie's engagement or recent nuptials (or virtual wedding!) is not easy. You want it to feel special (just like her/him) while also standing out from the registry crowd. We've got you. Here are 15 wedding gifts that will inspire all the "awwws."
Wedding Moment Custom Art $97 and up
Treat them to a Minted custom print of their favorite wedding photos. Frame optional but always a nice addition!
Personalized Wooden Round Cutting & Serving Board $37
Here's a sweet way to honor their new home: a personalized cutting and serving board!
Personalized Gold Rim Coupe Flutes $45
Cheers to the happy couple with these monogrammed flutes!
Mr & Mrs Custom Etched Wine Bottle $55
For the wine-loving couple, this personalized wine bottle is tops.
The Newlywed Table Cookbook $30
Set them off on a life together of cooking delicious recipes. This book is a beaut.
Personalized Wedding Ring Dish $17 and up
They can keep their wedding bands safe in this duo of lovely bedside dishes.
Williams Sonoma Home Monogrammed Soap & Towel Gift Set $59
Monogrammed soaps with their joint initials and a towel to boot makes for a fresh gift idea. Add a couple of monogrammed cotton robes ($99) to sweeten the deal.
Personalized Song Lyric Pillow $46
Their wedding song can lull them to sleep with lyrics printed on this personalized pillow.
Personalized Wedding Candle $42
Give the lovely couple a wedding candle to honor anniversaries and more.
Marin White Large Cake Stand $35
Now that they're wedding cake pros give them a fancier display for their homemade cakes. #adulting
Plaid Water Dinner Napkins $10/each
Something blue in the form of a designer-printed cloth napkin set? Find a print that suits their style here. (Find matching tablecloths and placemats too).
A couple who drinks coffee together....this box is the perfect gift for coffee lovers.
The Wordy Traveler Subscription Box $90/3 months
Even though travel isn't really in the cards right now, they can still enjoy a getaway in the form of books, thanks to this travel-inspired subscription box.
If camping is their thing how about a set of personalized camp mugs? Champagne marshmallows optional.
Furbo Dog Camera $200
Gift them this hi-def camera and night vision livestream video so they can monitor their fur babies from their phones, day to night.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.