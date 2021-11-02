16 Creative Christmas Tree Decorations That Are #HolidayGoals
It's that magical time of year again, when days abruptly shorten and just as quickly are filled with all things merry — ice skating, mistletoe jello shots, Christmas tree decorations, and plenty of holiday movie reruns. But our fave part of snuggle season is the creative decor that decks halls everywhere, and we love it even more when we can GTL ourselves. We're talking holiday errrrrthing — delish dishes, dynamite decor, gifts for the whole fam. Scroll on for 16 super creative Christmas tree decorations that are #HolidayGoals.
1. DIY Mod Light-Up Trees
Small apartment space? Skip the full-size tree and create some gold tabletop magic with these DIY conical conifers. (via Vitamini Handmade)
2. Modern Christmas Tree Advent Calendar
The countdown to Christmas won't feel quite as long with this handy advent calendar tree, complete with twenty-five printable activity ideas. Christmas movie and popcorn night anyone?? (via Thirty Eighth Steet)
3. DIY Disco Ball Christmas Tree
Let there be (reflected) light! Get your Studio 54 on with this cleverly constructed disco ball tree. We LOVE. (via Studio DIY!)
4. DIY Donut Ornaments
Wondering how to decorate your pink tree? These donut ornaments are the perfect match — just add candy canes and string lights and you'll be good to go. (via Studio DIY!)
5. DIY Paper Ornaments
Just grab some colored paper, embroidery thread, and hot glue for these easy, DIY ornaments. Stick to a color scheme or make one in every color of the rainbow. (via Brit + Co)
6. DIY Honeycomb Christmas Tree
We love the color pop and honeycomb texture combo on this wall tree. Just another festive example of a small-space tree hack. (via Studio DIY!)
7. DIY Wooden Tabletop Christmas Tree
Whether you have an evergreen in your living room or not, this wooden tabletop makes a gorg addition to any mantel or desk. Add classic red ornaments for a festive color pop. (via Design Fixation)
8. A Greater Repurpose
Take that ladder that's been kicking around and DIY it to greatness. White paint, string lights, candles, streamers — you decide. (via Shelterness)
9. DIY Lazy Susan Christmas Tree
Don't feel like getting a tree this year? Afraid you might kill it before Christmas rolls around? Whichever way you spin it, this lazy Susan tree is minimalist perfection *and* low maintenance to boot. (via Damask Love)
10. DIY Pinecone Terrarium
Why not add a little more life to your tree with these mini terrariums? Feel free to play around with ribbon colors and trinket additions to match your other holiday decor. (via Brit + Co)
11. Tubular Tree
We love this vibrant and unique wall tree because it requires scavenging and creativity. Use various sizes of repurposed plastic tubing and found objects from around the house to complete this look. No two trees will ever look quite the same. (via Martha Stewart)
12. Punny Ornaments
These artsy ornaments will legit *sleigh*. (via Brit + Co)
13. DIY Wooden Dowel Christmas Tree
Unleash your inner woodworker with this dowel tree that can be easily stored from year to year. Decorate with traditional ornaments for a beautiful contrast of minimal and traditional style. (via Vintage Revivals)
14. DIY Pegboard Christmas Tree
This pegboard tree is timeless and easily changed up from year to year. Decorate with colors that match your living room furniture. (via Sugar & Cloth)
15. DIY Washi Tape Christmas Tree
This is the perfect wall tree for a home office. All you need to DIY this is striped washi tape, black string and small plastic or glass disco ball ornaments. (via HomeyOhMy)
16. DIY Small Space Wall Tree
Brighten any room with this wrapping paper tree. Add a paper garland and a rosette star to really pull the look together. (via Brit + Co)
