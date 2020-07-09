16 Free Back-to-School Printables Even Adults Will Want
It's that time of year again, when apples are ripening, days are getting shorter and school is starting up. So if you're obsessed with all things back-to-school, then check out these awesome (and free!) printables. This year, we're saying hello to bright agenda stickers, fruit-themed designs and chic book covers. Even adults will want to try these. Scroll through and download a couple of these 17 super fun back-to-school printables.
1. Composition Book Covers: Back in the day, all our notebooks were splattered with a cartoon unicorn at best. These emoji-inspired book covers will have you hitting the download button immediately. (via Damask Love)
2. Fill-in-the-Blank Lunchbox Notes: Leave cute love notes for your kids or partner that will have them smiling each time they open up their lunchbox. Everyone loves a fun reminder of just how great they truly are. (via Five Mari Golds)
3. Paper Pencil Tube Printable: Skip the traditional pencil cup and try your hand at these fresh and unique paper pencil tubes. They’re perfect for holding markers, pens and, of course, pencils. (via Hello Wonderful)
4. Book Covers: Instantly update your textbooks with these undeniably classic, modern-inspired book covers. Aside from their stylish exterior, they might even protect your books from an accidental coffee spill. (via Better After)
5. Lunch Notes: Inspire your loved ones to do and be their best. These cute lunch notes are sure to brighten anyone’s day — even yours! (via Living Locurto)
6. Daily Checklist: If writing in a boring planner every day sounds like your worst nightmare, this is the printable set for you. You'll get tons of cute pages that are full of motivation and personality. (via The Sarah Johnson)
7. Lunchbox Jokes: If you'd rather write a funny one-liner than a sentimental note, then these lunchbox joke printables are just what you need. Google some kid-safe jokes for inspiration. (via Paging Supermom)
8. Have a Bright School Year: Present your favorite student with this year's highlighter set by binding it with a cheery and colorful printable tag. Or attach the tag to a pencil cup to remind yourself where you keep your markers. (via The TomKat Studio)
9. Colorful Monthly Prints: If you need a calendar in under 30 minutes, we've got the printables for you. Be prepared for lots of colors and fun fonts. (via Short Stop Designs)
10. First Day of School Signs: Kids are never too old for a first-day frame to mark those back-to-school pictures. It works for kindergarten, high school or even college. (via Mother's Niche)
11. First Day Signs: This is another great first-day-of-school printable to capture that morning full of possibilities. The classic design has the advantage of being black and white, so it'll save you color ink. (via Remodelaholic)
12. Food Sticker Printables: Get ready to take class head on with these adorable stickers featuring food-inspired prints. Plus, these can double as both agenda and binder decor stickers. (via Design Eat Repeat)
13. Motivating Lunchbox Stickers: There's nothing better than going to school with a positive mindset and feeling like someone truly believes in you. Make your loved ones feel special with these motivating lunchbox stickers. (via The Crafted Sparrow)
14. Summer Printables: Back-to-school printables don’t just have to be about calendars and stickers. These, for example, are the perfect touch for adorning a fun keychain or binder cover. (via Oh Happy Day)
15. Planner Stickers: Planner stickers should be fun, sassy and full of color. These printable labels are just what you need to stay organized and plan out your weekdays. (via Craftsposure)
16. Watercolor Binders: Watercolor inspired notebooks are a perfect way to start each and every morning. Check out these fun and motivational journals that you can DIY. (via Eighteen25)
This article has been update from a previous post.
