Every Baking Show Coming to Netflix This Fall
Nothing screams fall like the scent of freshly baked bread and the sounds of dishes clanging in the kitchen. But if that's just not in your wheelhouse, a good alternative is to light a cozy candle and listen to celebrity chefs and TV amateurs dishing out their best baking knowledge and advice. It's time to roll out your metaphorical aprons and get baking from the comfort of your couch, because Netflix is whipping up some seriously binge-worthy baking content this season. Here's the DL on the best shows to tune in to if you just can't help going back for more (baking shows, that is).
Bake Squad (August 11)
Welcome to the Squad. Hosted by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, this competitive reality show will feature four bakers competing for the right to prepare a delectable confection for someone's big day. If you're into bake-offs, this one will be right up your alley. The show also features B+C Classes instructor Ashley Holt, who teaches a yummy cake decorating class you can sign up for here.
Nailed it! (September 15)
This Emmy-nominated series is back for Season 6, and it promises to be the sweetest season yet. The bakers of Nailed it! won't just settle for pretty pastries… They'll be taking on challenges like baking paranormal pastries and re-creating chocolate centerpieces designed by pastry chef Jacque Torres. They'll be competing for a $10,000 reward, so the stakes — and the cakes — are high.
Baking Impossible (October 6)
Baking Impossible isn't your standard baking show. Instead of making things that just look pretty and taste good, the bakers in this show will be partnering up with engineers in the hopes of creating confections that will stand the test of time (and stress). One baker and one engineer will work together to design a baked good that's yummy, but tough enough to withstand engineering stress tests. The creations must be able to float, withstand earthquakes… you get the idea.
School of Chocolate (Fall 2021)
Welcome to the School of Chocolate, where eight top pastry chefs and chocolatiers will study the teachings of world-renowned chocolatier Amaury Guichon. Things are about to get seriously yummy as the candidates compete for Guichon's blessing in an attempt to prove themselves "Best in Class." In the end, though, only the best chocolatier will win.
Great British Baking Show (Fall 2021)
If you're a fan of competitive baking TV, The Great British Baking Show hardly needs an introduction. Well, the show is back for another season of challenges, laughs, and anticipation as a new group of amateur bakers competes for the winning title. Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are back as judges, and in the end, only they will determine the winner of the bake-off.
