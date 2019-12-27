18 Easy DIYs to Rock Your 2020 Celebration
There's always the pressure to do something to ring in the New Year but sometimes our favorite NYE is a night in with our closest pals. Still, whether you plan to stay in or throw a big bash to celebrate the new decade (!) the night deserves some extra flair. We dug in our archives for the most festive DIYs, from party hats to games to cocktails and more, to make your Tuesday night a little more special and your new year celebration personalized and fun. Get your guests involved in the making!
DIY Party Hats
Flower crown meets party hat with this hack for spare paper plates.
NYE Glasses
Whip up NYE Glasses with any word (or number! #2020) using wire and modeling clay.
Solid Gold Backdrop
This photo backdrop takes just 5 minutes but your NYE photos will look amazing gilded in gold!
DIY Glassware
This will be a fun night-of project — make your flutes and stemless glassware super colorful with painted dots, stripes and firework starbursts!
Disco Ball Skirt
Bling your LBD by gluing on shiny fabric squares for a disco-ball inspired get-up and twirl the night away!
Hair Hacks
Get fancy with three holiday updos for your night out or in!
Creative Cocktails
Serve up some Bailey's for a cozy Coffee Pot de Creme or Champagne Float to say so long 2019 and hello 2020.
Confetti-Inspired Nail Art
We rounded up confetti-inspired nail art inspo to add some shimmer to your night. (Image from @jauntyjuli)
NYE Game Night, Anyone?
Start new traditions with our roundup of seven meaningful games and delicious NYE treats! (Image via Artsy-Fartsy Mama)
Happy 2020, y'all!